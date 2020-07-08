Northwick Park Rotary Club gifts books to Year 6 primary pupils

Norma Marshall, head of Earlsmead Primary School with two pupils and their gifted dictionaries. Picture: Northwick Park Rotary Club Archant

A rotary club in Northwick Park has gifted young school leavers a dictionary to send them on their way.

Members of the Northwick Park Rotary Club visited Earlsmead Primary School in Harrow on July 7 to drop off the books for Year 6 pupils.

Dictionaries 4 Life is a rotary project allowing clubs to buy dictionaries and present them to young people within their community.

Eric Silver, club PR chairman, said: “The Dictionaries were delivered to the school on Tuesday morning ready for the leavers’ assembly the next day. Each inscribed with a few words from the Northwick Park Rotary club and presented to the young people in the hope that they will discover and develop their love of words thus realising their potential as they grow and develop.”

Year six teacher Mrs Doherty said “We will make sure the dictionaries are used and given excellent homes!”

The rotary club meets via zoom to ensure their support for the community can continue through the pandemic.