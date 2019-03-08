Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Hamilton musical stars drop by at Harlesden school's police-run summer camp

PUBLISHED: 11:30 27 August 2019

Newman Catholic College pupils hang out with stars from musical Hamilton at their school's police summer camp. Picture: Susan Grace

Newman Catholic College pupils hang out with stars from musical Hamilton at their school's police summer camp. Picture: Susan Grace

Archant

Pupils in Harlesden got to meet West End stars during a police-organised summer camp in their school.

Boys from Newman Catholic College spent time with the cast and directors of Hamilton, having been treated to front row seats at the musical the week before. The musical, about American founding father Alexander Hamilton, has been running for two years in London and has won international recognition for (among other things) its casting of non-white actors.

The police-run summer camp at the Harlesden Road school is now in its fourth year and as popular as ever with pupils and staff.

However, its success is also largely down to headmaster Danny Coyle, who offers use of the school site for free and donates £1,000.

Local businesses have climbed on board donating sandwiches, patties and pastries, snacks and drinks.

You may also want to watch:

Pc Gary Weedon, who has his own office within the school during term time, said the scheme allows about 30 pupils to participate. Danny is open to the partnership work and there's no fee. Other schools are very apprehensive to do the same," he said.

"Newman Catholic College is currently the only school we know of in London which currently runs this project and due to the success and partnership work with the Met police we have managed to create a bond with the students which had previously been difficult."

Over four weeks, pupils have enjoyed cooking classes with Mama Jacq's, swimming, first aid and team bonding, a trip to a trampoline park, a visit to Kew Gardens and the show at the Victoria Palace.

The Hamilton stars gave up their time on August 14, sharing their experiences with the youngsters who in turn were able to open up to them and share theirs.

Pupils have also received intensive rugby training with Saracens rugby club, which culminated in the students being able to enrol in a sports business course for further education.

Pc Holly Breakwell added: "We've got a good rapport with the kids. We take the mick out of them!

"Newman is one of the most engaging schools, so pro-police, because we tackle things head on. The kids love us now and we have fun with them."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Neasden credit card fraudster who threw acid in police officer’s face is jailed

Jovan Stanley. Picture: DCPCU

GCSE results 2019: Top-scoring Michaela Community School opens A-level enrolments but pupils need seven grade 7s to get in

Pupils with their GCSE results at Michaela Community School. Picture: @mike-taylor11

Fire tears through shop floor in Harlesden

Fire crews have blaze in Harlesden High Street under control. Picture: David Nathan

Tenants claim first year at Boxpark Wembley has been ‘a disaster’

Boxpark Wembley in Olympic Way. Picture: Archant

‘Nothing to indicate an intruder’ after Colindale mum burns to death in Barbados

Murder victim Natalie Crichlow's devastated family launch crowdfunder after the Colindale mum-of-three is doused in petrol and set alight in Barbados. Picture: GoFundMe/PA Wire

Most Read

Neasden credit card fraudster who threw acid in police officer’s face is jailed

Jovan Stanley. Picture: DCPCU

GCSE results 2019: Top-scoring Michaela Community School opens A-level enrolments but pupils need seven grade 7s to get in

Pupils with their GCSE results at Michaela Community School. Picture: @mike-taylor11

Fire tears through shop floor in Harlesden

Fire crews have blaze in Harlesden High Street under control. Picture: David Nathan

Tenants claim first year at Boxpark Wembley has been ‘a disaster’

Boxpark Wembley in Olympic Way. Picture: Archant

‘Nothing to indicate an intruder’ after Colindale mum burns to death in Barbados

Murder victim Natalie Crichlow's devastated family launch crowdfunder after the Colindale mum-of-three is doused in petrol and set alight in Barbados. Picture: GoFundMe/PA Wire

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Southern League: Hendon 3 Chesham United 1

Connor Calcutt latches on to a ricochet off the post to score Hendon's second goal (pic DBeechPhotography)

National League: Weymouth 3 Wealdstone 4

Wealdstone players celebrate (pic Adam Williams)

Southern League: Walton Casuals 1 Harrow 2

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Hamilton musical stars drop by at Harlesden school’s police-run summer camp

Newman Catholic College pupils hang out with stars from musical Hamilton at their school's police summer camp. Picture: Susan Grace

England must stay humble says Saracens’ Vunipola

England's Billy Vunipola
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists