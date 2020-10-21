Harlesden’s Newman Catholic College receives an Outstanding Contribution Award for its community work

A Harlesden secondary school has been recognised for its outstanding contribution to community and fighting crime.

Newman Catholic College in Harlesden Road has been given the Outstanding Contribution Award by the Violent Crime Prevention Board (VCPB) at a virtual ceremony on October 16.

In July 2020 the latest police statistics identified Harlesden as having 791 street level crime incidents.

The largest of these were 264 instances of anti-social behaviour followed by 175 of violent crime.

The all-boys catholic school was recognised for its work throughout Covid-19 lockdown and over the summer holiday period with its police led camps.

Headteacher Danny Coyle, has worked tirelessly to ensure every young person who crosses the threshold of their school will receive the best education available to them.

He said: “I am delighted that the work of our staff has been recognised through this prestigious award.

“In addition to providing a first class education Newman College has a family ethos. As in all families we care and look out for each other on a daily basis.

“I am proud of the support offered by this school to the local community throughout both the lockdown and our summer camps.

“We understand that when the people of Harlesden work together the advantages are limitless.

“It is in this spirit that we gratefully accept the VCPB Outstanding Contribution award.”

VCPB was set up in 2018 by Neville Lawrence with the Metropolitan Police service.

The Board, chaired by Dr Angela Herbert MBE, works with the police, local authorities, government, communities, faith leaders and volunteer board members who use their influence and expertise to understand the cause and effect of violent crime in the United Kingdom.

Ten members on the board each have responsibility for a key theme including youth, education, faith and community, Stop and Search, parents and family, and policing.

A spokesperson said: “Newman’s community ethos permeates through all they do. Through the appointment of teachers from within their local community and past pupils who become part of their teaching team.”