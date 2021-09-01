Harlesden school to host event to raise funds for children in Beirut

Published: 10:56 AM September 1, 2021

A Harlesden school is hosting an event to raise funds for an education programme for children in Beirut.

On September 30, Newman Catholic College will host presentations from headteacher Daniel Coyle and The Constantinian Charitable Trust chairman Ian Linden.

The trust is working with a network of London schools to support an afterschool education programme based in the Lebanese capital.

The project aims to create a three-year higher education vocational and technical training programme. It is a part of a two-year fundraising drive to help displaced Syrian child refugees and disadvantaged Lebanese students.

Linden said: “The trust works in partnership with [organisation] Caritas Lebanon to improve the academic performance and retention of Lebanese and refugee children in Beirut at risk of dropping out of school.

“We are inviting our community to come and learn about our network of London schools which will be taking part in this after school programme.“

The programme will be based at the Dekwaneh Centre, South East Beirut, and the Ain El-Remmaneh Centre, South Beirut.

Newman Catholic College is among a handful of schools nationwide recognised as a school of sanctuary for refugees by the charity City of Sanctuary UK. It is also a UNICEF Rights Respecting school.

The fundraising event will also include a live video link-up to Beirut with Reverend Michel Abboud, President of Caritas Lebanon and former Programme Manager at Caritas Lebanon and Consultant to TCCT Myrna Chamieh.

It will take place between 6.30pm and 7.30pm, and more information can be found here or by emailing secretary@constantinianct.com.

