Cricklewood primary school celebrates opening of new library

Remas Al Shammari in the new library at Mora Primary School and Nursery. Picture: Mora Archant

A primary school in Cricklewood has celebrated the much-anticipated opening of its new library.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The new library at Mora Primary School and Nursery. Picture: Mora The new library at Mora Primary School and Nursery. Picture: Mora

Students and parents were "queuing out of the door" to look at the new facility at Mora Primary and Nursery School at the launch on January 22.

Activities were laid on for pupils who made their own bookmarks, got their faces painted, listened to a performance by the school choir and enjoyed snacks.

You may also want to watch:

Elise Fritt, friend of the school in Mora Road, said: "Thanks to donations from The London Book Project, each student in attendance was able to 'buy' a book using 'forest currency' like leaves and twigs."

She said "generous donations" from the nearby Wickes' store helped complete and decorate the space.

Pupils now have the opportunity to enjoy all types of reading, including superhero comics and science books.

Volunteer Hannah Sedley, who led the project, said there are plans for volunteers to visit and read to younger students in the future.