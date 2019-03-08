Search

Free youth theatre festival Mapping Brent underway in Kilburn and Neasden

PUBLISHED: 17:33 11 April 2019

Kiln Young Company are performing Let Kilburn Shake as part of Mapping Brent

Kiln Young Company are performing Let Kilburn Shake as part of Mapping Brent

Archant

A free two week youth theatre festival is underway in Neasden and Kilburn to reach out to all in the community.

Two performers starring in the two week Mapping Brent theatre festival. Picture: Pamela RaithTwo performers starring in the two week Mapping Brent theatre festival. Picture: Pamela Raith

The Mapping Brent festival is back for its third consecutive year with six new productions, many which are selling out fast.

Run by the Kiln Theatre, in Kilburn High Road, the annual youth programme gives talented young people a chance to work alongside established industry professionals to make new pieces of theatre, and share their stories.

Professional playwrights working with the young thespians include Eno Mfon, Gail Babb, Carmen Nasr, Simon Brett and Sonia Jalaly.

Directors Stevan Mijailovic, Harry Mackrill, Dionne Reid, Tash Marks, Gail Babb and Ruby Thompson help steer the productions.

Mapping Brent creatives preparing for their productions. Picture: Pamela RaithMapping Brent creatives preparing for their productions. Picture: Pamela Raith

Let Kilburn Shake, with the Kiln Young Company, takes place this weekend (April 13 and 14) at the Kiln Theatre.

This is followed by Neasden Drama Group’s What a Wonderful World at the Grange Business Hub in Neasden on April 16.

Kilburn Youth Theatre will be performing The Gift on April 17 and 18.

On April 18 over at the Grange Business Hub, the Neasden Youth Group will perform Bump, a play on what it means to remember.

The festival started on April 9 with Stonebridge Youth Theatre performing Contact at the Stonebridge Hub.

This was followed will sell-out performances of The UK’S Baddest Kids: The TV Show from Neasden Drama Group 1 on April 10 and 11.

Roxan Kamali, creative learning manager at Kiln Theatre, said: “Mapping Brent youth theatre festival is a culmination and a celebration of Kiln Theatre’s work with young people in Brent. It is integral to our work that young people have the opportunity to take part in making theatre.

“By working in three different areas of Brent we are engaging with a variety of young people in the borough.

Six groups have been working alongside a full team of inspiring creatives that have helped stage and share their stories. This year we are also very excited to bring two groups back into the building; our Kiln Young Company and Kilburn youth theatre.’

Indhu Rubasingham, Kiln Theatre’s artistic director, added: “Over the last three years, Mapping Brent has given us the opportunity to engage with young talented people, partnering up with communities across Brent as well as exciting playwrights and directors. This work is an integral part to Kiln Theatre’s identity and I look forward to hearing the voices and stories of Brent’s young people.”

Many shows are sold out. For more information and availability visit kilntheatre.com/whats-on/mapping-brent-2019

