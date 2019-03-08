Kensal Rise special school beats all the competition to win 'School of the Year' award

Manor School head Stephen Thompson with pupils after winning 'School of the Year' Award 2019 Archant

A Kensal Rise school catering for pupils with special needs has been voted School of the Year at a prestigious national award ceremony.

Manor School, in Chamberlayne Road, which is part of the Brent Specialist Academy Trust (BSAT), was awarded with the "truly remarkable" accolade at a ceremony at a ceremony at the NEC, Birmingham on Wednesday.

Schools of all categories from across the UK were nominated for the award of which only four were shortlisted.

Manor School was praised for delivering huge improvements for their pupils, introducing new and innovative curriculums and overcoming challenges to ensure the successful running of their school.

Manor's head teacher, Steve Thompson, said: "Being named 'School of the Year' in a national awards ceremony is truly remarkable and is real credit to our wonderful staff, pupils and their families - they inspire us to aspire every day!

" I couldn't be any prouder and would like to thank everyone for their commitment to supporting and improving the lives of our fantastic pupils."