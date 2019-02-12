Search

Louis Theroux inspires pupils at Queen’s Park Community School’s careers evening

PUBLISHED: 11:54 26 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:54 26 February 2019

Guest speakers at Queen's Park Community School's first career celebration evening. Picture: Daniel Kulakov

Guest speakers at Queen's Park Community School's first career celebration evening. Picture: Daniel Kulakov

@DKULAKOV

“Discover and follow your passion,” Louis Theroux told a hall full of past and present pupils at a Queen’s Park secondary school.

Students filled Queen's Park Community School's first career celebration evening. Picture: Daniel Kulakov

The broadcaster, documentary filmmaker and journalist popped over from his home in Harlesden to the Queen’s Park Community School’s first ever career celebration evening on Wednesday last week.

Other guest speakers included Nishma Robb – director of marketing at Google – and Luke Hyams, former QPCS pupil and now head of original content at YouTube EMEA.

More than 300 people, many of them former students, listened to the speakers, who were described as funny, inspiring and the bearers of golden nuggets of advice such as “make time for people – there’s so much to learn from others” and “be kind”.

Current students were encouraged to speak to alumni and friends of the school about their career choices.

A poster ofDuane Pearson as part of a career campaign to inspire Queen's Park Community School pupils.A poster ofDuane Pearson as part of a career campaign to inspire Queen's Park Community School pupils.

Chair of governors Janet Gordon said: “What a great evening.

“There was such a positive buzz in the room and once again it was so rewarding to see the students at their best, some of them doing so well at overcoming their unease at talking to strangers, others more confident but wonderfully polite and curious.”

The event coincided with the launch of a series of posters highlighting the success of the school’s former students along the lines of: “I went to QPCS and now I’m a…”

Posters included a master lapidary: someone who works with gems – and an ethical hacker: that is, an in-house security expert.

A poster of Dorsa Nam as part of a career campaign to inspire Queen's Park Community School pupils.A poster of Dorsa Nam as part of a career campaign to inspire Queen's Park Community School pupils.

It aims to inspire current students to broaden their horizons and raise their aspirations.

The evening ended with 19 students receiving certificates for completing the school’s “career ready” programme.

The year-long scheme ended in a six-week paid work experience over the summer and is designed to prepare students for the world of work.

Ms Gordon added: “QPCS are very grateful to both local and national businesses that helped and supported the students.

“If you know of a business who would like to help students with the programme or can offer paid internships over the summer holidays, then QPCS would be delighted to hear from you.”

Former students can join up to the Queen’s Park Community School Alumni scheme by emailing alumni@qpcs.brent.sch.uk

