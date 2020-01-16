Search

Advanced search

Nominations in to find Brent's best primary and secondary school staff in the London Teacher of the Year award

PUBLISHED: 09:27 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:27 16 January 2020

Barham Primary senior leadership team win Team of the Year, presented by Amanda Cerny - Imperial College. Barnet, Brent & Camden Councils at the London Teacher of the Year 2019 awards. Picture: Martin Apps

Barham Primary senior leadership team win Team of the Year, presented by Amanda Cerny - Imperial College. Barnet, Brent & Camden Councils at the London Teacher of the Year 2019 awards. Picture: Martin Apps

Simon Dolby

Nominations are open for Brent schools to take part in the 2020 London Teacher of the Year Awards.

Barham Primary School,in Danethorpe Road, scooped team of the year for Brent, Barnet and Camden at the ceremony last year.

Organised by educational charity Inspire Schools, the awards recognise school staff's expertise, dedication and vital contribution to the community.

You may also want to watch:

There are separate categories for primary and secondary education and for all school employees including volunteers.

Inspire Schools acting general manager Karen Brinkman said: "It is simply impossible to overstate the contribution that teachers make to Brent and the wellbeing of ll of the people who live in the borough. And that's why it is such an honour for us to be in a position to recognise their work through these awards.

"The online nomination process is easy to complete, and I sincerely hope as many people as possible submit engage with it."

Visit www.inspireschools.org.uk/teacher-of-the-year, before March 1.

Most Read

Former QPR striker opens up about his time at the club

Jay Bothroyd celebrates his winner for Queens Park Rangers in an FA Cup replay against West Bromwich Albion in 2013. (pic: David Davies/PA)

Rough sleeper who died waiting for an ambulance in ‘wealthy’ Wembley Park sparks review

Heron House, in Wembley Hill Road. Picture :Google

Warburton plays down need for new centre-back after Brentford loss

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: John Walton/PA

Gunshot victim ‘remains in very serious condition’ month after west Kilburn shooting

Shooting in Walterton Road, Kensal Green. Picture: David Nathan

Harlesden cops issue woman five year order banning her from Harlesden for ‘prolific offending’

Julia Best banned from Harlesden for five years. Picture: Harlesden police

Most Read

Former QPR striker opens up about his time at the club

Jay Bothroyd celebrates his winner for Queens Park Rangers in an FA Cup replay against West Bromwich Albion in 2013. (pic: David Davies/PA)

Rough sleeper who died waiting for an ambulance in ‘wealthy’ Wembley Park sparks review

Heron House, in Wembley Hill Road. Picture :Google

Warburton plays down need for new centre-back after Brentford loss

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: John Walton/PA

Gunshot victim ‘remains in very serious condition’ month after west Kilburn shooting

Shooting in Walterton Road, Kensal Green. Picture: David Nathan

Harlesden cops issue woman five year order banning her from Harlesden for ‘prolific offending’

Julia Best banned from Harlesden for five years. Picture: Harlesden police

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Nominations in to find Brent’s best primary and secondary school staff in the London Teacher of the Year award

Barham Primary senior leadership team win Team of the Year, presented by Amanda Cerny - Imperial College. Barnet, Brent & Camden Councils at the London Teacher of the Year 2019 awards. Picture: Martin Apps

Former QPR striker opens up about his time at the club

Jay Bothroyd celebrates his winner for Queens Park Rangers in an FA Cup replay against West Bromwich Albion in 2013. (pic: David Davies/PA)

Cauldron Foods Comedy Night Dispels Vegan Myths

The Nation’s favourite ‘accidentally vegan’ foods include, falafels, chips and Marmite.

Rough sleeper who died waiting for an ambulance in ‘wealthy’ Wembley Park sparks review

Heron House, in Wembley Hill Road. Picture :Google

Brent wins first prize and £10,000 at the London New Year’s Day Parade

Brent wins first place at London's New Year Parade with Mahogony Carnival Design co. Picture: Matt Sprake
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists