Nominations in to find Brent's best primary and secondary school staff in the London Teacher of the Year award

Barham Primary senior leadership team win Team of the Year, presented by Amanda Cerny - Imperial College. Barnet, Brent & Camden Councils at the London Teacher of the Year 2019 awards. Picture: Martin Apps Simon Dolby

Nominations are open for Brent schools to take part in the 2020 London Teacher of the Year Awards.

Barham Primary School,in Danethorpe Road, scooped team of the year for Brent, Barnet and Camden at the ceremony last year.

Organised by educational charity Inspire Schools, the awards recognise school staff's expertise, dedication and vital contribution to the community.

There are separate categories for primary and secondary education and for all school employees including volunteers.

Inspire Schools acting general manager Karen Brinkman said: "It is simply impossible to overstate the contribution that teachers make to Brent and the wellbeing of ll of the people who live in the borough. And that's why it is such an honour for us to be in a position to recognise their work through these awards.

"The online nomination process is easy to complete, and I sincerely hope as many people as possible submit engage with it."

Visit www.inspireschools.org.uk/teacher-of-the-year, before March 1.