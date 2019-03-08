Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

A-Level results 2019: Kingsbury High School 'outperforms' national grade statistic says head teacher

PUBLISHED: 14:28 16 August 2019

Nickush Bhudia of Kingsbury High School got three A* in his A-levels. Picture: Kingsbury High

Nickush Bhudia of Kingsbury High School got three A* in his A-levels. Picture: Kingsbury High

Archant

Sixth form pupils in Kingsbury have outperformed the national trend in dipping grades according to their headmaster.

You may also want to watch:

While national grades were down to 25.5pc, Kingsbury High School, in Princes Avenue, outstripped the national average with 27pc of sixth form students achieving grades A*/A.

Head Alex Thomas said: "Well done to our Year 13 on some fantastic results. Sixty per cent achieved A*- B grades and 27%pc achieved A*/A. It is really exciting to see us continue with a large percentage of top grades and the number of A*-A and Distinction* achieved. Thank you to all our staff for their hard work in supporting the students receiving results today."

He added: "We are delighted with the over 95pc moving on to university and the range of destinations reflects the good results and the opportunities Kingsbury has to offer."

Most Read

Colindale mum-of-three dies after being doused with petrol and set on fire by an intruder in Barbados

Murder victim Natalie Crichlow's devastated family launch crowdfunder after the Colindale mum-of-three is doused in petrol and set alight in Barbados. Picture: GoFundMe/PA Wire

Police appeal after driver and passenger seriously injured following car collision in Harrow

Police seeking witnesses to car crash in The Mall. Picture: David Nathan

Mark Warburton faces difficult decision at left-back

Ryan Manning of Queens Park Rangers (pic: Joe Giddens/PA)

Mark Warburton’s verdict after QPR edge past Bristol City in Carabao Cup first round

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

MATCHDAY LIVE: QPR v Bristol City - Carabao Cup first round

The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

Most Read

Colindale mum-of-three dies after being doused with petrol and set on fire by an intruder in Barbados

Murder victim Natalie Crichlow's devastated family launch crowdfunder after the Colindale mum-of-three is doused in petrol and set alight in Barbados. Picture: GoFundMe/PA Wire

Police appeal after driver and passenger seriously injured following car collision in Harrow

Police seeking witnesses to car crash in The Mall. Picture: David Nathan

Mark Warburton faces difficult decision at left-back

Ryan Manning of Queens Park Rangers (pic: Joe Giddens/PA)

Mark Warburton’s verdict after QPR edge past Bristol City in Carabao Cup first round

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

MATCHDAY LIVE: QPR v Bristol City - Carabao Cup first round

The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Warburton expecting different game when QPR take on Bristol City for second time in a week

Bristol City's Ashton Gate. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

Shepherds Bush take on league leaders Ealing after Teddington win

The Shepherds Bush first XI huddle together last season (pic: Shepherds Bush CC)

FA Cup blog: Long road to Wembley starts . . . in Cornwall

George King fires goalwards to give Clevedon the lead at Saltash United (pic courtesy of www.pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown)

A-Level results 2019: Kingsbury High School ‘outperforms’ national grade statistic says head teacher

Nickush Bhudia of Kingsbury High School got three A* in his A-levels. Picture: Kingsbury High

A-Level results 2019: Two ‘extraordinary’ Kenton pupils obtain eight A* and A grades between them

Claremont High School pupils Henry Caushi and Kareem Omar achieved 8 A* and A grades at A-level between them.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists