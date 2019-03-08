A-Level results 2019: Kingsbury High School 'outperforms' national grade statistic says head teacher

Nickush Bhudia of Kingsbury High School got three A* in his A-levels. Picture: Kingsbury High Archant

Sixth form pupils in Kingsbury have outperformed the national trend in dipping grades according to their headmaster.

While national grades were down to 25.5pc, Kingsbury High School, in Princes Avenue, outstripped the national average with 27pc of sixth form students achieving grades A*/A.

Head Alex Thomas said: "Well done to our Year 13 on some fantastic results. Sixty per cent achieved A*- B grades and 27%pc achieved A*/A. It is really exciting to see us continue with a large percentage of top grades and the number of A*-A and Distinction* achieved. Thank you to all our staff for their hard work in supporting the students receiving results today."

He added: "We are delighted with the over 95pc moving on to university and the range of destinations reflects the good results and the opportunities Kingsbury has to offer."