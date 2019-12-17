Kingsbury High School's community appeal sees 368 pairs of shoes donated to Unicef

Kingsbury High School pupils have collected more than 300 pairs of shoes for Unicef Archant

A secondary school community in Kingsbury has been rummaging under beds, in wardrobes and behind sofas looking for old shoes over the last week to donate to charity.

Students, staff and parents were asked to bring in the footwear for Kingsbury High School's Shoe Share appeal.

They have succeeded in collecting an impressive 368 pairs of footwear which will be donated to Clarks and converted into a donation to UNICEF.

The collaboration between the shoe retailer and the children's charity has been going on since 2008, helping to raise over £1 million towards education programmes and equipment for children around the world.

Head of Lower School, Anton McLean suggested in an assembly that the school should play a part.

"As this was the first Shoe Share appeal that we have done, I set us a modest target of collecting 100 pairs of shoes," he said.

"However, we have more than doubled that and will be making an important contribution towards helping to support disadvantaged students in the UK and around the world."

Kayanne, a year 7 pupils who helped out with the campaign, said: "I think it's great the school is supporting a charity to give back to the less fortunate children who might not have the things we have so it's really great we can help out just by donating a pair of shoes we do no wear anymore".

The Shoe Share appeal formed part of the Prince's Avenue school's journey as an official UNICEF Rights Respecting School.

Kingsbury High achieved the bronze award in 2018 which recognised its commitment in putting children's rights at the heart of its ethos and culture.

Kingsbury's head, Alex Thomas, who has been in post for five months, said: "One of the most important roles at Kingsbury High School is to ensure that there is space for students to consider their responsibilities as citizens of the world.

"Taking part and contributing to initiatives such as the UNICEF/Clarks appeal gives our students the chance to respond to what they have learnt. Thank you to all students and families who have contributed shoes."

UNICEF is the world's leading charity working for children who are in danger.