Published: 10:33 AM June 22, 2021

Kilburn Park School Foundation staff and pupils are celebrating an Ofsted upgrading to Good - Credit: Archant

A Kilburn school was forced to close to all but key worker children after a staff member contracted Covid-19.

Kilburn Park School, in Malvern Road, was informed of a confirmed case of Covid-19 by Public Health England.

In a letter to parents on Monday, headteacher Marina Shah, said remote learning is in place for pupils as the school continues to monitor the situation.

She said: "The small number of children who have been in close contact with the individual who has tested positive for coronavirus have received a letter informing them that their child must stay at home for 10 days.

"The school remains open for key workers and your child should attend if you are a key worker.

"Daily remote learning is in place for all other children."

The school has 153 pupils aged seven to 11 and was rated 'Good' by Ofsted following an inspection in 2019.

In a tweet, the school said it would reopen today (June 22).

Ms Shah said any child that develops coronavirus symptoms must not come to school and should remain at home for at least 10 days from the date when their symptoms appeared.

"All other household members who remain well, must stay at home and not leave the house for 10 days. This includes anyone in your ‘Support Bubble’," she added.

As previously reported the Delta variant is fast becoming Brent's dominant Covid strain.

For government stay-at-home guidance click here