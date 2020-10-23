Search

Advanced search

Kenton pupils plant crocuses in support of Northwick Park Rotary Club’s Purple4Polio campaign

PUBLISHED: 09:45 23 October 2020 | UPDATED: 09:47 23 October 2020

St Gregorys Y7 pupils with Helen Antoniou from the Northwick Park Rotary Club

St Gregorys Y7 pupils with Helen Antoniou from the Northwick Park Rotary Club

Archant

Kenton secondary school pupils have been planting bulbs, raising awareness and raising money for a rotary club’s polio campaign.

Year 7 students at St Gregory’s Catholic Science College,in Donnington Road, have been planting flowers as part of the Northwick Park Rotary Club’s (NPRC) Purple4Polio campaign.

Pupils planted 4000 crocus corms, donated by the charity, on a sloping bank of grass in the school grounds overlooking Woodcock Park ahead of World Polio Day on October 24.

You may also want to watch:

The purple crocuses will bloom in spring.

NPRC’s Helen Antoniou presented the school with two signs which will be placed within the planting area to explaining the polio cause.

Year 9’s pupils in the Eco Committee also raffled a teddy which raised more than £200 in support of the Rotary’s Polio Immunisation campaign.

Polio is a paralysing and potentially fatal disease. Today only Afghanistan and Pakistan report cases of wild poliovirus.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Kenton pupils plant crocuses in support of Northwick Park Rotary Club’s Purple4Polio campaign

St Gregorys Y7 pupils with Helen Antoniou from the Northwick Park Rotary Club

Middlesex cricket commits to promotion greater diversity and inclusion

Middlesex's Tim Murtagh (centre) celebrates the wicket of Sussex's Harry Finch during day two of the Bob Willis Trophy match at Radlett Cricket Club, Radlett.

Wealdstone boss Brennan is looking forward to facing close friends in FA Cup tie

Wealdstone in action against Wrexham (Pic: Jon Taffel)

Thames Valley Harriers runner Aadan praises efforts of British squad

Thames Valley Harriers runner Mohamud Aadan in action for GB (Pic: UK Athletics)

Hendon boss Allinson full of pride in his side’s performance in Poole Town loss

Hendon manager Lee Allinson (Pic:DBeechPhotography)