Kenton pupils plant crocuses in support of Northwick Park Rotary Club’s Purple4Polio campaign
PUBLISHED: 09:45 23 October 2020 | UPDATED: 09:47 23 October 2020
Archant
Kenton secondary school pupils have been planting bulbs, raising awareness and raising money for a rotary club’s polio campaign.
Year 7 students at St Gregory’s Catholic Science College,in Donnington Road, have been planting flowers as part of the Northwick Park Rotary Club’s (NPRC) Purple4Polio campaign.
Pupils planted 4000 crocus corms, donated by the charity, on a sloping bank of grass in the school grounds overlooking Woodcock Park ahead of World Polio Day on October 24.
You may also want to watch:
The purple crocuses will bloom in spring.
NPRC’s Helen Antoniou presented the school with two signs which will be placed within the planting area to explaining the polio cause.
Year 9’s pupils in the Eco Committee also raffled a teddy which raised more than £200 in support of the Rotary’s Polio Immunisation campaign.
Polio is a paralysing and potentially fatal disease. Today only Afghanistan and Pakistan report cases of wild poliovirus.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.