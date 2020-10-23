Kenton pupils plant crocuses in support of Northwick Park Rotary Club’s Purple4Polio campaign

St Gregorys Y7 pupils with Helen Antoniou from the Northwick Park Rotary Club Archant

Kenton secondary school pupils have been planting bulbs, raising awareness and raising money for a rotary club’s polio campaign.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Year 7 students at St Gregory’s Catholic Science College,in Donnington Road, have been planting flowers as part of the Northwick Park Rotary Club’s (NPRC) Purple4Polio campaign.

Pupils planted 4000 crocus corms, donated by the charity, on a sloping bank of grass in the school grounds overlooking Woodcock Park ahead of World Polio Day on October 24.

You may also want to watch:

The purple crocuses will bloom in spring.

NPRC’s Helen Antoniou presented the school with two signs which will be placed within the planting area to explaining the polio cause.

Year 9’s pupils in the Eco Committee also raffled a teddy which raised more than £200 in support of the Rotary’s Polio Immunisation campaign.

Polio is a paralysing and potentially fatal disease. Today only Afghanistan and Pakistan report cases of wild poliovirus.