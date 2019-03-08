Kenton school girl through to Jack Petchey "Speak out" Challenge finals after coming top in Brent

Princilla Agyemang. of St Gregory's Catholic Science College, crowned Jack Petchey's Brent public speaker of the year. Picture: Tony Preece Tony Preece

A Kenton schoolgirl's passionate speech against homophobic violence has seen her crowned Brent's public speaker of the year.

Princilla Agyemang. a pupil at Gregory's Catholic Science College in Donnington Road, has reached the final of the Jack Petchey "Speak Out" Challenge! being held on Monday.

The 15-year-old could win a £2,000 prize and a further £3,000 bursary for her school if she beats her 14 competitors, having already beaten 20,000 applicants across London and Essex.

In her prize winning talk she will tell a 1,000 strong audience: "Every year children, like myself, are kicked out of their homes because they didn't realise that unconditional love didn't apply to that one condition."

She adds: "Every single person in this room is part of a minority it just depends how you slice the pie...no one deserves to be discriminated against for their race, religion, sex, gender identity or sexual orientation."