Kenton school girl through to Jack Petchey "Speak out" Challenge finals after coming top in Brent
PUBLISHED: 12:21 26 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:21 26 June 2019
Tony Preece
A Kenton schoolgirl's passionate speech against homophobic violence has seen her crowned Brent's public speaker of the year.
Princilla Agyemang. a pupil at Gregory's Catholic Science College in Donnington Road, has reached the final of the Jack Petchey "Speak Out" Challenge! being held on Monday.
The 15-year-old could win a £2,000 prize and a further £3,000 bursary for her school if she beats her 14 competitors, having already beaten 20,000 applicants across London and Essex.
In her prize winning talk she will tell a 1,000 strong audience: "Every year children, like myself, are kicked out of their homes because they didn't realise that unconditional love didn't apply to that one condition."
She adds: "Every single person in this room is part of a minority it just depends how you slice the pie...no one deserves to be discriminated against for their race, religion, sex, gender identity or sexual orientation."