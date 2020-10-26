Brondesbury Park’s Islamia Primary School ordered to revise admission criteria which ‘discriminates against siblings’

A Brondesbury Park faith school has been told by education chiefs to revise its admission requirements which “discriminates” large families.

Islamia Primary School in Salusbury Road has been asked by the Office of the School’s Adjudicator to make the changes before the end of next month, as it breached the admissions code on fairness.

Adjudicator Peter Goringe said: “I consider that the potential disadvantages caused by the possibility of siblings not

obtaining places at the school are profound.”

The voluntary-aided school’s newly-introduced oversubscription criteria gave priority to Muslim children of at least one parent who has reverted to Islam and Muslim children of parents who are former pupils of the school (alumni).

The policy made siblings the fifth, rather than the third, oversubscription criterion.

Objectors to the school’s new policies, which included Brent Council, said the criteria unfairly impacts the Somali community.

In the report, an objector said there was a “net increase of Somali children and their siblings securing spaces at Islamia due to closeness to the school, being within the catchment area and having sibling priority”.

“l believe these changes are aimed at reducing that through decreased sibling priority,” said the anonymous objector.

One parent, who asked not to be named for fear of retribution, said: “The school should follow the procedures and follow the code of admissions.

“It was unfair to siblings. Which parent wants to have one child in one school and another child in another?

“It unfairly impacts children who are from poorer backgrounds. It discriminates against Somali children who come from larger families.”

Data provided by the admission authority shows that almost exactly half of the children admitted to Reception Year in September 2018 and 2019 were Somali; they represented the largest ethnic group in these years of admission.

Mr Goringe said the “disadvantage to siblings and their families is not outweighed by the benefits the new criteria bring”.

In the report, the school’s chair of governors said: “The over subscription criteria give priority to the most local children to the school, whatever specific ethnic or socioeconomic background they are from.”

Islamia Primary School has been contacted.