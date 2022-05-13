Islamic faith school maintains 'good' Ofsted

An Islamic faith school in Brondesbury Park has impressed Ofsted inspectors, who have given it a ‘good’ rating.

Islamia Primary School in Salusbury Road was viewed in February and maintains its overall grade which was achieved at the most recent previous report in 2015.

Ofsted reported: “Pupils are respectful and courteous at Islamia Primary School. In classrooms and corridors, pupils conduct themselves in an orderly and considerate manner.

“This leads to a calm and purposeful learning environment. Pupils are fully focused and engaged in their learning in lessons.

“Teachers encourage pupils to work together, for example by asking them to share ideas about their learning.”

It added that pupils are kept safe in the school but added, “In a few subjects, leaders’ ambitious plans for the curriculum are not well embedded”.

“Occasionally, leaders have not carefully matched reading books to the sounds that

pupils are learning.”

The next inspection is set to be in four years.

The school has been contacted for further comment.