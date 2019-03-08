Search

Horrid Henry author joins primary pupils in Kilburn for Pyjamarama fundraising campaign

PUBLISHED: 07:35 19 June 2019

Francesca Simon and BookTrust host a Pyjamarama themed assembly with pupils from St Mary's Catholic School. Picture: Rehan Jamil.

Francesca Simon and BookTrust host a Pyjamarama themed assembly with pupils from St Mary's Catholic School. Picture: Rehan Jamil.

© Rehan Jamil

The brains behind Horrid Henry dropped in on Kilburn primary pupils to support a reading fundraising campaign.

Francesca Simon reads her Horrid Henry book to pupils from St Mary's in Kilburn.Picture: Rehan Jamil.Francesca Simon reads her Horrid Henry book to pupils from St Mary's in Kilburn.Picture: Rehan Jamil.

Francesca Simon, author of the Horrid Henry series, visited St Mary's Catholic Primary School in Canterbury Road on June 7.

She was there to celebrate Pyjamarama, a fundraising campaign for children's reading charity, BookTrust. Pupils donated £1 to wear their PJs, celebrated a bedtime story read to them and got a book signed by the famous author.

She said: "I'm supporting BookTrust's Pyjamarama campaign because I'm hoping that today, families will ditch the tech, pay a pound to put on their PJs and rediscover the joy of a bedtime story."

Money raised will ensure more children and families get access to the life changing benefits of reading and books.

