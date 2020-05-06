Harlesden school would ‘struggle’ without Alperton’s Community Response Kitchen charity, says headteacher

Volunteers at work in the Community Response Kitchen in Alperton. Picture: Danny Coyle Archant

Pupils at a Harlesden secondary school are benefitting from an Alperton charity providing 2,500 meals a day to families in the capital.

Daksha Versani and Paresh Jethwa, who run Alperton's Community Response Kitchen. Picture: Danny Coyle Daksha Versani and Paresh Jethwa, who run Alperton's Community Response Kitchen. Picture: Danny Coyle

Danny Coyle, headteacher at Newman Catholic College (NCC), says he’s “blown away” by the work of the Community Response Kitchen (CRK).

Daksha Versani and Paresh Jethwa, who run the charity in Mount Pleasant, have been delivering 60 meals a day to the Harlesden Road school.

The couple have set up a fundraising page to provide 200,000 meals in 100 days to Londoners.

Danny said:“ We are delighted that the CRK is making such a positive difference to the wellbeing of our students.

“I visited the kitchen and was blown away by the level of organisation and work being put into this programme.

“I would urge as many people as possible to support their Go Fund me project.

“I know that we would have struggled to keep our school open without their direct support.

“Equally, many local families would have gone hungry.”

Visit gofundme.com/f/help-us-make-200000-meals-in-100-days