Catholic secondary school in Harlesden changes name after 133 years
A 133-year-old catholic secondary school in Harlesden is to change its name ahead of the new term.
The Convent of Jesus and Mary Language College, in Crownhill Road, will be known as St Claudine’s Catholic School for Girls from September 1.
Headmistress Dr Louise McGowan said: “When the Convent was first established by the Congregation of the Religious of Jesus and Mary (RJM) in 1888, the sisters lived and taught at the school, with many continuing to be present right up to the turn of the century.
"Today, we no longer have Religious Sisters present at the school although they remain on the governing body and support the spiritual and Catholic life of the school.
"Without the sisters’ daily presence, it is no longer a convent in its truest sense.
"Jesus and Mary schools are present in 28 different countries and four continents across the world, and most are named after a saint.
"As part of a global community, we wished to name our school here in London after the mother foundress of the RJM, St Claudine Thevenet, whose distinct values and universal mission continue to inspire our students and staff today.”
