Brent's wellbeing scrutiny agrees borough's last youth centre be turned into a 'free school'

Roundwood myspace Centre in Longstone Avenue Harlesden pic credit: Adam Thomas Archant

Brent's last youth centre in Harlesden is to become a free school under a private provider after scrutiny chiefs voted in favour of the plan despite community opposition.

The community and wellbeing scrutiny committee chose not to refer the proposal to turn the Roundwood Youth Centre into an Alternative Provision Free School for excluded pupils back to cabinet at a packed meeting yesterday (May 9).

Conservative government legislation dictates that new schools must be "free schools or academies" outside local authority oversight, opposed by Labour Party policy.

All of Brent secondary schools are academies while most of their primary schools are not.

Kensal Green's Cllr Jumbo Chan, had "called-in" cabinet's decision on April 15, arguing the providers will lack accountability and calling for the cabinet to approach existing local authority schools to oversee the provision.

Others within the community also asked the council reconsider.

Gherie Weldeyesus, a science teacher,reminded the panel of a campaign 10 years ago to save the football fields where Ark Academy now stands in Cecil Avenue.

"The council promised the football pitches will be available to the local community and the community will be able to access it easily. Unfortunately, now, only clubs can afford to play at Ark Academy (..) it will set you back £400 for a game," he said.

"You are promising the youth club will continue. I know this will not happen. Stop this madness."

Simone Aspis, director of Changing Perspectives, said in a statement that establishing an alternative free school "which is just another special school for disabled pupils with special educational needs will only limit future opportunities for this group of pupils."

Brent Youth Foundation (BYF), a charity set up by Brent Council to find funding for voluntary organisations, had three speakers all in favour of the plan.

Chief Chris Murray said: "We are key stakeholders and will make sure the facility is used."

Jennifer Ogole, founder of Bang Entertainment, added: "We worked with the council and pushed for this to happen. What we bring to the table is other partners. There's no better use for this [centre]."

Jean Roberts, an observer from Brent Teaching Association, highlighted the "appalling" number of children excluded from academies that would end up in the unit. She argued that Brent's primary schools could oversee the provision.

Gail Tolley, strategic director for children and young people, said the idea was consulted in February 2017 with a group of secondary school teachers. She said the provider would be chosen from an approved governement list.

Cllr Mili Patel, cabinet lead on children's safeguarding, said the centre was "chronically underused" and any provider would "have to include a council representative and a secondary school representative on the trustees board."

Only two of the seven committee members voted against.