Coronavirus; Harlesden student recognised for her community spirit by the Jack Petchey Foundation

Willesden school pupil Giovanna Goulart has won a Jack Petchey community award. Archant

A Harlesden school student has been recognised for her community spirit during Covid-19 lockdown.

Giovanna Goulart, a pupil at the Convent of Jesus and Mary Language College, in Crownhill Road, has been awarded a Jack Petchey Community Award.

The 17-year-old went “above and beyond to support a fellow student who had fallen on hard times during the lockdown, the charity said.

She mobilised members of her year to raise £200 for the student and used the cash to buy essentials that would last and support the family.

Giovanna, who won £50 and received a letter from Sir Jack Petchey, said: “This award is so special to me, it is a reminder that hard work is always honoured. But it is also an incentive to continue working and caring for my community, and I will continue to dedicate myself to my community.”

Ciara McCombe, who nominated Giovanna, said: “Giovanna’s actions gave the student hope and showed her that in times of hardship, community always shines; replacing anxiety and uncertainty with love and support.”