Kilburn Times > News > Education

GCSE results 2022 live: Brent and Kilburn schools as they come in

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Alt

Published: 6:00 AM August 25, 2022
Pupils are set to find out their GCSE exam results on Thursday August 25

Pupils are set to find out their GCSE exam results on Thursday August 25 - Credit: Alperton Community School

Year 11 students in Brent and Kilburn will find out their GCSE results on Thursday (August 25).

After a two-year hiatus grades were once again be based on exams, with overall results expected to be lower than last year but higher than in 2019. 

The GCSE grade boundaries, the number of marks needed for each grade, will be more lenient this year in recognition of the disruption pupils faced during the pandemic. 

The results will follow the new GCSE grading system introduced in 2018 with grades 9 and 8 replacing the old A* and 7 replacing A. 

Pupils are expected to get their results from 8am onwards. 

Results to follow...

