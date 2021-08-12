GCSE Results 2021: Success stories and pictures as they come in

Published: 9:11 AM August 12, 2021

Year 11 pupils all over Brent and Kilburn will be picking up their GCSE results today.

For the second year in a row, pupils have not been able to sit physical exams and will instead be awarded grades calculated based on teacher assessments.

Like A Levels, GCSEs, AS have been assessed by teachers using evidence like mock exams, in-class tests, essays and coursework.

However, with GCSEs grades now range from 1 to 9 - with an 8 or a 9 equivalent to what used to be called an A*. A 4 sounds low but it's a very respectable C.

If you or your loved one is a pupil at any of the great schools in our area, let us know how the results are looking and if they think they've been fairly treated!

Send your success stories and celebratory photographs to nathalie.raffray@archant.co.uk and we will feature as many as we can in this week's Brent & Kilburn Times.