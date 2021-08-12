News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News > Education

GCSE Results 2021: Success stories and pictures as they come in

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 9:11 AM August 12, 2021   
Alperton Community School GCSE pupils 2020. Picture: Alperton Community School

Alperton Community School GCSE pupils 2020. Picture: Alperton Community School - Credit: Archant

Year 11 pupils all over Brent and Kilburn will be picking up their GCSE results today.

For the second year in a row, pupils have not been able to sit physical exams and will instead be awarded grades calculated based on teacher assessments.

Like A Levels, GCSEs, AS have been assessed by teachers using evidence like mock exams, in-class tests, essays and coursework.

However, with GCSEs grades now range from 1 to 9 - with an 8 or a 9 equivalent to what used to be called an A*. A 4 sounds low but it's a very respectable C. 

If you or your loved one is a pupil at any of the great schools in our area, let us know how the results are looking and if they think they've been fairly treated!

You may also want to watch:

Send your success stories and celebratory photographs to nathalie.raffray@archant.co.uk and we will feature as many as we can in this week's Brent & Kilburn Times.

Most Read

  1. 1 Catholic secondary school in Harlesden changes name after 133 years
  2. 2 A Level Results 2021 Live: Top grades throughout Brent
  3. 3 Appeal after alleged sexual assault on board train from Wembley station
  1. 4 Teenager dies after moped crash in Church End
  2. 5 Northwick Park Hospital staff wear George Cross after Queen announcement
  3. 6 Pedestrian taken to hospital with 'head and leg' injuries after Kilburn collision
  4. 7 A sense of optimism surrounds QPR and manager Warburton knows why
  5. 8 Party patrols to crackdown on noise nuisance in Brent
  6. 9 Five new signings for Wealdstone ahead of National League campaign
  7. 10 Leyton Orient 'unlucky' in Carabao Cup defeat to QPR says Kenny Jackett
London GCSE results
Brent News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Commissioner Cressida Dick and Mayor Sadiq Khan set on targeting gun crime and gang activity 

Gun crime

Loaded shotgun seized in Harlesden as police crack down on gang activity

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services respond to a motorcycle crash in Church End

Motorcycle rider injured in Church End collision

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Louise Kam is missing

Missing People | Updated

Two men charged with murder in connection with missing pensioner with...

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Millwall's Benik Afobe (left) is challenged by Queens Park Rangers' Rob Dickie during the Sky Bet Ch

Queens Park Rangers

QPR boss Warburton felt his side were given a reminder in Millwall draw

Jacob Ranson

Author Picture Icon