Search

Advanced search

GCSE results 2020: The latest grades and reactions from schools in Brent and Kilburn

PUBLISHED: 07:00 20 August 2020

Class of 2017 pupils celebrate their GCSE results at Capital City Academy

Class of 2017 pupils celebrate their GCSE results at Capital City Academy

Archant

It’s a big day for pupils in Brent & Kilburn who are set to find out their GCSE grades today.

Their marks have been set by teachers’ predictions after exams were cancelled during the coronavirus lockdown.

The government had planned on awarding grades based on a controversial algorithm developed alongside Ofqual, which took into account a school’s historic results, but U-turned this week amid outcry at the number of A Level students who were downgraded.

You may also want to watch:

Follow our live updates below for all the latest news and results in the borough.

To be featured in our liveblog, email nathalie.raffray@archant.co.uk.

Whatsapp any pictures to 07854147997

Good luck!

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Three men to appear in court charged in connection with Craig Small’s murder in Monks Park

Victim Craig Small. Picture: Met Police

Man found with stab injuries in Harlesden

Man found stabbed in St Mary's Road, Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan

Craig Small shooting: Harlesden grime artist Skrapz charged with perverting course of justice as three more men arrested in connection with Wembley killing

Craig Small. Picture: Met Police

Wembley man charged with raping woman in Stonebridge

Wembley man charged with raping a woman in Stonebridge. Picture: Met Police

South Kilburn murder: Police release image of a car and plan house to house queries after man fatally shot

Image of Jaguar released as police continue to investigating a fatal shooting in South Kilburn. Picture: Scotland Yard

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Three men to appear in court charged in connection with Craig Small’s murder in Monks Park

Victim Craig Small. Picture: Met Police

Man found with stab injuries in Harlesden

Man found stabbed in St Mary's Road, Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan

Craig Small shooting: Harlesden grime artist Skrapz charged with perverting course of justice as three more men arrested in connection with Wembley killing

Craig Small. Picture: Met Police

Wembley man charged with raping woman in Stonebridge

Wembley man charged with raping a woman in Stonebridge. Picture: Met Police

South Kilburn murder: Police release image of a car and plan house to house queries after man fatally shot

Image of Jaguar released as police continue to investigating a fatal shooting in South Kilburn. Picture: Scotland Yard

Latest from the Kilburn Times

GCSE results 2020: The latest grades and reactions from schools in Brent and Kilburn

Class of 2017 pupils celebrate their GCSE results at Capital City Academy

Fans are allowed back into non-league football grounds says FA

Clapton CFC fans (Pic: Max Reeves)

Brent & Kilburn Times to host online volunteering forum

Granville Community Kitchen volunteers in Kilburn are feeding hundreds a week during covid-19 pandemic. Picture: Leslie Barson

Teenagers learn life saving skills at Harlesden school’s annual police summer camp

Kids enjoy a police led summer boot camp at Newman Catholic College. Picture: PC Gary Weedon

Applications open for Quintain’s Wembley Park Community Fund cash grants

Wembley Park Community Fund grants helped Latin American House. Picture Chris Winter / Wembley Park