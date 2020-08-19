GCSE results 2020: The latest grades and reactions from schools in Brent and Kilburn

It’s a big day for pupils in Brent & Kilburn who are set to find out their GCSE grades today.

Their marks have been set by teachers’ predictions after exams were cancelled during the coronavirus lockdown.

The government had planned on awarding grades based on a controversial algorithm developed alongside Ofqual, which took into account a school’s historic results, but U-turned this week amid outcry at the number of A Level students who were downgraded.

Follow our live updates below for all the latest news and results in the borough.

Good luck!