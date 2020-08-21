GSCE results 2020: Brent pupils feel relief and joy as teachers record a ‘rise’ in top grades

Ismail Abbas scored nine 9s, an 8 and A in additional maths for his GCSEs. Picture: Ark Academy Wembley Archant

Nerves dissolved into relief and turned to joy for many pupils opening their GCSE results this week.

Hamza Arybou scored nine 9s, an 8 and A in additional maths for his GCSEs. Picture: Ark Academy Wembley Hamza Arybou scored nine 9s, an 8 and A in additional maths for his GCSEs. Picture: Ark Academy Wembley

Schools across Brent recorded “improved” results after the chaos of A Level results which were assessed differently.

Marks were set by teachers’ predictions after exams were cancelled during the coronavirus lockdown.

The government had planned on awarding grades based on a controversial algorithm developed alongside Ofqual, which took into account a school’s historic results, but U-turned this week amid outcry at the number of A Level students who were downgraded.

Beth Kobel, headteacher at Preston Manor School in Carlton Avenue East, said the decision to use centre-assessed grades was welcomed by the school as it ensured “fair and robust grades were awarded to deserving students” and commended the hard work by all.

Adela Hoxha's high GCSE grades set her up for sixth form. Picture: Ark Academy Wembley Adela Hoxha's high GCSE grades set her up for sixth form. Picture: Ark Academy Wembley

“The results are a culmination of the commitment, resilience and positive attitude of our students across their years of study, “ she said.

Ninety per cent of students at JFS in the Mall achieved grades 9 to 5 with more than a third awarded grades 9 to 8.

“Most notably, 20pc of maths and religious studies grades were awarded at grade 9 and on average, one third of the grades for students taking biology, chemistry and physics were also graded 9,” JFS said.

Queen’s Park Community School (QPCS), in Aylestone Avenue, has seen a “rise” in the number of pupils earning top grades.

Preston Manor pupils communicate their GCSE results virtually as the school remained closed. Picture: Preston Manor School Preston Manor pupils communicate their GCSE results virtually as the school remained closed. Picture: Preston Manor School

Results indicated 30.8 per cent of grades were 9 to 7 and 85.5pc at 9 to 4.

Head Judith Enright said: “It is wonderful to see students celebrating these results that they have worked hard to achieve.

“Our results reflect a rising trend of GCSE results at QPCS since 2018, with more high-attaining students joining us each year.

“After a summer of tension, angst and U-turns, students are able to go on to our Sixth Form, college and apprenticeships with grades that show their hard work and academic strengths.”

Twins at Ark Academy coompare GCSE results with mum and dad. Picture: Ark Academy Wembley Twins at Ark Academy coompare GCSE results with mum and dad. Picture: Ark Academy Wembley

Claremont High School pupils in Kenton received their results online as their school was closed.

Khusui Dododhia, 16, said: “When we got our results it felt very strange as we didn’t sit the exams, we haven’t done that much work but I have to remember I did work before them.”

Millie Damania got 9s, 8s and 7s in her 11 GCSEs. “I did extremely well, I worked hard, I stuck to a timetable and it took up most of my time.”

Paola Ivanova scored 10 9s after joining Elvin Academy in 2018 Paola Ivanova scored 10 9s after joining Elvin Academy in 2018

She said she did well in her mock exams in December. “I hadn’t done exams before, all the pressure, it was so stressful. They tell you if you cheat this will happen, if your phone goes off or even if you breathe a lady will stare at you.”

She’s staying on at the school “because I love the system of learning and feel comfortable with my teachers” and hopes to become a nautical engineer.

Marissa Pendoria who did “pretty well” with grades “all 7 and above” said it would be “hard” for pupils next year. “I feel kind of sad, I wanted the experience of putting the pen down on the last exam.”

Capital City Academy pupil Ellis Lewis kept his expectations “very low”.

Alessio Cocciolo earned seven 9s and two 8s at GCSE. Picture: Ark Elvin Alessio Cocciolo earned seven 9s and two 8s at GCSE. Picture: Ark Elvin

Of his 9, four 7s, two 6s, two 5s and a 4, he said: “I tried to limit my expectations so I wouldn’t be disappointed. My results have blown me away.”

Marwa Akbar, said she felt “indescribable,” after earning three 9s, two 8s, two 7s and three 5s.

She said the best thing about Capital City was her teachers.

“I wouldn’t have enjoyed school as much if it wasn’t for them,” she said. “I went from hating them to start with to loving them as our relationship developed. You can always have a good conversation with them.”

Ellis Lewis 'over the moon' with his GCSE results. Picture: Capital City Academy Ellis Lewis 'over the moon' with his GCSE results. Picture: Capital City Academy

Two pupils with exceptional grades stood out at Ark Elvin Academy, in Cecil Avenue, Wembley.

Paula Ivanova joined in 2018 and despite not previously studying in the UK, got a clean sheet of 9s.

She said: “I am so happy about my results and it is all down to the hard work of my wonderful teachers at Elvin.”

Alessio Cocciolo earned seven 9s and two 8s, despite only coming to the UK in 2015.

Capital City Academy pupils compare results. Picture: Capital City Academy Capital City Academy pupils compare results. Picture: Capital City Academy

“My life would have been judged by an algorithm,” he said. “A machine that did not see me as an individual, but as a variable in a pool of numbers.

“Now? I am relieved and happy with my results.”

