Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

GCSE results 2019: Top-scoring Michaela Community School opens A-level enrolments but pupils need seven grade 7s to get in

PUBLISHED: 13:26 23 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:38 23 August 2019

Pupils with their GCSE results at Michaela Community School. Picture: @mike-taylor11

Pupils with their GCSE results at Michaela Community School. Picture: @mike-taylor11

Archant

A top-scoring free school in Wembley Park is accepting enrolments into its new sixth form - but pupils need seven grade 7s to get in.

Berlyn Jensen-Wallace achieved three 9s, three 8s and 7s in her GCSEs at Michaela Community School. Picture: Nathalie RaffrayBerlyn Jensen-Wallace achieved three 9s, three 8s and 7s in her GCSEs at Michaela Community School. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Michaela Community School, in North End Road, saw its first cohort of 115 GCSE pupils smash national targets on results day on Thursday.

While 18 per cent of pupils scored a grade 9 (A**) compared to a national average of 4.5pc, 91pc scored 9-4 in maths

and 90pc 9-4 in English, way above a national 67.1pc.

Head teacher Katherine Birbalsingh played down the results saying: "Wembley High in Brent will be having similar results.

They do the same form of education, high expectations, consistency of staff. We have really dedicated staff. So many staff were in to celebrate children, they absolutely love them, they were crying for them."

The inclusive secondary school opened its doors to its first pupils in 2014 meaning these students can progress to the new sixth - if they get the grades. Berlyn Jensen Wallace, achieved three 9s, three 8s and a clutch of sevens. "I'm very proud of the result," she told this paper. "They made us work."

Dreams of becoming a lawyer she is thinking of taking her A-levels at nearby Ark Academy, despite qualifying for her sixth form.

"I went to an open evening and really liked it," she said.

You may also want to watch:

Ms Birbalsingh said: "What's really exciting now, both year 6 parents and year 11 children are able now to think very seriously for schools for their secondary choice and for A-level because now they know what we're about.

"Before you come to the school you like the ethos etcetera but now there's some real hard core proof, so that's really good."

She said half of pupils were staying on with external enrolments now taking place.

"We'll be growing the sixth form over the next few years and our emphasis will be Russell Group and Oxbridge enteries. It's a highly academic sixth form so you need seven grade 7s to get in, it is very high but we are keeping the bar high deliberately. Other schools offer something else. Our offering is highly academic at the sixth form level."

She denied the school was "selective" saying that "all schools are selective". "We are only offering academic A-levels so if we took on someone who got less they would just fail the A-level."

She said sixth form pupils will have more freedom, such as leaving the premises at lunchtimes and prioritising activities in their free periods.

"They have their own cafe, their own common room, everthing's brand new with brand new furniture.

"They're going to have alot more responsibility, positions of leadership which wouldn't happen lower down the school.

"It's an interesting challenge for us to balance that with our secondary school, give them some independence which will allow them to flourish."

Those interested in a sixth form place can email michaela6th@mcsbrent.co.uk with your results and the subjects you wish to study.

Wembley High Technical College has been approached for results

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Tenants claim first year at Boxpark Wembley has been ‘a disaster’

Boxpark Wembley in Olympic Way. Picture: Archant

Harlesden-born friends set up crowdfunder to open a free mentoring barber shop for children

Stalie, founder of the Mentor Barber charity, with a client. Picture: Photo51Studios

Catalyst back-tracks on charging dead grandmother rent on her Willesden home after public outcry

Samantha Ash outside her mum's Willesden property

Fire tears through shop floor in Harlesden

Fire crews have blaze in Harlesden High Street under control. Picture: David Nathan

‘Nothing to indicate an intruder’ after Colindale mum burns to death in Barbados

Murder victim Natalie Crichlow's devastated family launch crowdfunder after the Colindale mum-of-three is doused in petrol and set alight in Barbados. Picture: GoFundMe/PA Wire

Most Read

Tenants claim first year at Boxpark Wembley has been ‘a disaster’

Boxpark Wembley in Olympic Way. Picture: Archant

Harlesden-born friends set up crowdfunder to open a free mentoring barber shop for children

Stalie, founder of the Mentor Barber charity, with a client. Picture: Photo51Studios

Catalyst back-tracks on charging dead grandmother rent on her Willesden home after public outcry

Samantha Ash outside her mum's Willesden property

Fire tears through shop floor in Harlesden

Fire crews have blaze in Harlesden High Street under control. Picture: David Nathan

‘Nothing to indicate an intruder’ after Colindale mum burns to death in Barbados

Murder victim Natalie Crichlow's devastated family launch crowdfunder after the Colindale mum-of-three is doused in petrol and set alight in Barbados. Picture: GoFundMe/PA Wire

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Brondesbury’s Overy hopes home advantage can make the difference against Winchmore Hill

Thomas Shaw of Brondesbury (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

T20: Middlesex hopes hit by Hampshire duo

Pakistan's Mohammed Hafeez top scored for Middlesex against Hampshire (pic Richard Sellers/PA)

GCSE results 2019: Top-scoring Michaela Community School opens A-level enrolments but pupils need seven grade 7s to get in

Pupils with their GCSE results at Michaela Community School. Picture: @mike-taylor11

GCSE results 2019: Brazilian girls among top scorers at Queen’s Park Community School

GCSE high achievers a Queen's Park Community School clockwise from front: Lola Jempji, Sara Ahmed, Dasharn Dennis, Ali Majathi, Harvey Wilson, Alice Rogerson, Anita Parsons Solomon and Riley Russell. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

GCSE results 2019: Crest Academy pupils ‘excel’ with ‘impressive results’

Crest pupils Martyna Lipa,Yusra Hassan and Siya Patel with their results. Picture: Crest Academy
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists