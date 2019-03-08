GCSE results 2019: Top-scoring Michaela Community School opens A-level enrolments but pupils need seven grade 7s to get in

Pupils with their GCSE results at Michaela Community School. Picture: @mike-taylor11 Archant

A top-scoring free school in Wembley Park is accepting enrolments into its new sixth form - but pupils need seven grade 7s to get in.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Berlyn Jensen-Wallace achieved three 9s, three 8s and 7s in her GCSEs at Michaela Community School. Picture: Nathalie Raffray Berlyn Jensen-Wallace achieved three 9s, three 8s and 7s in her GCSEs at Michaela Community School. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Michaela Community School, in North End Road, saw its first cohort of 115 GCSE pupils smash national targets on results day on Thursday.

While 18 per cent of pupils scored a grade 9 (A**) compared to a national average of 4.5pc, 91pc scored 9-4 in maths

and 90pc 9-4 in English, way above a national 67.1pc.

Head teacher Katherine Birbalsingh played down the results saying: "Wembley High in Brent will be having similar results.

They do the same form of education, high expectations, consistency of staff. We have really dedicated staff. So many staff were in to celebrate children, they absolutely love them, they were crying for them."

The inclusive secondary school opened its doors to its first pupils in 2014 meaning these students can progress to the new sixth - if they get the grades. Berlyn Jensen Wallace, achieved three 9s, three 8s and a clutch of sevens. "I'm very proud of the result," she told this paper. "They made us work."

Dreams of becoming a lawyer she is thinking of taking her A-levels at nearby Ark Academy, despite qualifying for her sixth form.

"I went to an open evening and really liked it," she said.

You may also want to watch:

Ms Birbalsingh said: "What's really exciting now, both year 6 parents and year 11 children are able now to think very seriously for schools for their secondary choice and for A-level because now they know what we're about.

"Before you come to the school you like the ethos etcetera but now there's some real hard core proof, so that's really good."

She said half of pupils were staying on with external enrolments now taking place.

"We'll be growing the sixth form over the next few years and our emphasis will be Russell Group and Oxbridge enteries. It's a highly academic sixth form so you need seven grade 7s to get in, it is very high but we are keeping the bar high deliberately. Other schools offer something else. Our offering is highly academic at the sixth form level."

She denied the school was "selective" saying that "all schools are selective". "We are only offering academic A-levels so if we took on someone who got less they would just fail the A-level."

She said sixth form pupils will have more freedom, such as leaving the premises at lunchtimes and prioritising activities in their free periods.

"They have their own cafe, their own common room, everthing's brand new with brand new furniture.

"They're going to have alot more responsibility, positions of leadership which wouldn't happen lower down the school.

"It's an interesting challenge for us to balance that with our secondary school, give them some independence which will allow them to flourish."

Those interested in a sixth form place can email michaela6th@mcsbrent.co.uk with your results and the subjects you wish to study.

Wembley High Technical College has been approached for results