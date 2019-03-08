Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

GCSE results 2019: Convent of Jesus and Mary Language College celebrate 'best ever' results.

PUBLISHED: 14:46 22 August 2019

Selgian-Jane Salunga, Marianne Santo, Jesica Silva-Ortiz and Aleksandra Lesniowska jump for joy at the Jesus and Mary Language College in Willesden. Picture: Louise McGowan

Selgian-Jane Salunga, Marianne Santo, Jesica Silva-Ortiz and Aleksandra Lesniowska jump for joy at the Jesus and Mary Language College in Willesden. Picture: Louise McGowan

Archant

Pupils and staff at a Willesden girls' school are celebrating their "best ever results".

GCSE results at the Convent of Jesus and Mary Language College have risen with several subjects scoring their best ever results, said its headteacher.

Many students "surpassed expectations" to reach the top grades.

You may also want to watch:

Record results were seen in RE where more than half the grades were 7 to 9,

Modern Languages, the sciences, English and drama were also strong.

Congratulating students and staff Louise McGowan, headteacher, said: "It was a delight to see so many of the students open their results envelopes and witness the sheer expressions of shock and joy on their faces. They really have excelled this year and should feel very proud of themselves.

"I certainly am proud of every one of my girls and of the incredible teaching and support staff we have at the Convent who dedicate themselves to the students every day."

Most Read

Harlesden-born friends set up crowdfunder to open a free mentoring barber shop for children

Stalie, founder of the Mentor Barber charity, with a client. Picture: Photo51Studios

Tenants claim first year at Boxpark Wembley has been ‘a disaster’

Boxpark Wembley in Olympic Way. Picture: Archant

‘Nothing to indicate an intruder’ after Colindale mum burns to death in Barbados

Murder victim Natalie Crichlow's devastated family launch crowdfunder after the Colindale mum-of-three is doused in petrol and set alight in Barbados. Picture: GoFundMe/PA Wire

Catalyst back-tracks on charging dead grandmother rent on her Willesden home after public outcry

Samantha Ash outside her mum's Willesden property

Mark Warburton’s verdict on home defeat to Swansea City

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

Most Read

Harlesden-born friends set up crowdfunder to open a free mentoring barber shop for children

Stalie, founder of the Mentor Barber charity, with a client. Picture: Photo51Studios

Tenants claim first year at Boxpark Wembley has been ‘a disaster’

Boxpark Wembley in Olympic Way. Picture: Archant

‘Nothing to indicate an intruder’ after Colindale mum burns to death in Barbados

Murder victim Natalie Crichlow's devastated family launch crowdfunder after the Colindale mum-of-three is doused in petrol and set alight in Barbados. Picture: GoFundMe/PA Wire

Catalyst back-tracks on charging dead grandmother rent on her Willesden home after public outcry

Samantha Ash outside her mum's Willesden property

Mark Warburton’s verdict on home defeat to Swansea City

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Athletics: Miller hoping to make her mark at British trials

Great Britain's Rachel Miller in action

QPR 1 Swansea 3: Four things we learned from first home defeat

QPR striker Jordan Hugill. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

QPR 1 Swansea 3: Player ratings

Ebere Eze of Queens Park Rangers (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Warburton defends Barbet after centre-back gives away another penalty

QPR defender Yoann Barbet while playing for former club Brentford. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

GCSE results 2019: ‘Phenomenal’ pupils at Claremont High School ‘smash all previous records’

Claremont HIgh School friends Cori Trillo Campbell, Camahri Bailey, Jude Pilgrim on GCSE results day. Picture: Claremont High School
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists