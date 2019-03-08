GCSE results 2019: Convent of Jesus and Mary Language College celebrate 'best ever' results.

Selgian-Jane Salunga, Marianne Santo, Jesica Silva-Ortiz and Aleksandra Lesniowska jump for joy at the Jesus and Mary Language College in Willesden. Picture: Louise McGowan Archant

Pupils and staff at a Willesden girls' school are celebrating their "best ever results".

GCSE results at the Convent of Jesus and Mary Language College have risen with several subjects scoring their best ever results, said its headteacher.

Many students "surpassed expectations" to reach the top grades.

Record results were seen in RE where more than half the grades were 7 to 9,

Modern Languages, the sciences, English and drama were also strong.

Congratulating students and staff Louise McGowan, headteacher, said: "It was a delight to see so many of the students open their results envelopes and witness the sheer expressions of shock and joy on their faces. They really have excelled this year and should feel very proud of themselves.

"I certainly am proud of every one of my girls and of the incredible teaching and support staff we have at the Convent who dedicate themselves to the students every day."