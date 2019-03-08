Search

GCSE results 2019: Crest Academy pupils 'excel' with 'impressive results'

PUBLISHED: 09:04 23 August 2019

Crest pupils Martyna Lipa, Laksiga Yogalingam and Siya Patel with their results. Picture: Crest Academy

Crest pupils Martyna Lipa, Laksiga Yogalingam and Siya Patel with their results. Picture: Crest Academy

Archant

Neasden secondary school pupils have "excelled" in this year's GCSE exams.

Crest pupil Yusra Hassan with her GCSE results. Picture: Crest AcademyCrest pupil Yusra Hassan with her GCSE results. Picture: Crest Academy

Crest Academy students scored "impressive results" said the Crest Road school chiefs.

Thirty nine per cent of pupils scored grade 5 and above - considered a strong pass -in English and Maths, and 60pc grade 4 and above - considered a standard pass in English and Maths.

The school said "some of the highlights across the board were 90pc of students achieving a grade 4 and above in art, 99pc grade 4 and above in triple science, 74pc grade 4 and above in economics, while 100pc achieved a grade B and above in further maths and 90pc grade 4 and above in the BTEC national diploma health and social Care. Cristalina Fernandes, from Crest Academy said: "It is testament to the handwork of our students and academy staff that so many have achieved such brilliant GCSE results. The entire academy community is brimming with pride today as we celebrate together this wonderful set of key stage 4 results."

