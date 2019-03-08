GCSE results 2019: Crest Academy pupils 'excel' with 'impressive results'

Crest pupils Martyna Lipa, Laksiga Yogalingam and Siya Patel with their results. Picture: Crest Academy Archant

Neasden secondary school pupils have "excelled" in this year's GCSE exams.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Crest pupil Yusra Hassan with her GCSE results. Picture: Crest Academy Crest pupil Yusra Hassan with her GCSE results. Picture: Crest Academy

Crest Academy students scored "impressive results" said the Crest Road school chiefs.

You may also want to watch:

Thirty nine per cent of pupils scored grade 5 and above - considered a strong pass -in English and Maths, and 60pc grade 4 and above - considered a standard pass in English and Maths.

The school said "some of the highlights across the board were 90pc of students achieving a grade 4 and above in art, 99pc grade 4 and above in triple science, 74pc grade 4 and above in economics, while 100pc achieved a grade B and above in further maths and 90pc grade 4 and above in the BTEC national diploma health and social Care. Cristalina Fernandes, from Crest Academy said: "It is testament to the handwork of our students and academy staff that so many have achieved such brilliant GCSE results. The entire academy community is brimming with pride today as we celebrate together this wonderful set of key stage 4 results."