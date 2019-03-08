Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

GCSE results 2019: Pupil at Capital City Academy gets top grades after experiencing multiple primary schools

PUBLISHED: 17:18 22 August 2019

'Top GCSE performer' Ali Asharify with a Capital City Academy teacher.

'Top GCSE performer' Ali Asharify with a Capital City Academy teacher.

Archant

When Ali Asharify started Capital City Academy he had already attend eight primary schools.

Capital City Academy pupils Ayah Derraz and Tyler Tunstall.Capital City Academy pupils Ayah Derraz and Tyler Tunstall.

The 16-year-old had attended three in his native Iraq, and then five in the UK while his family moved and relocated for work.

Despite speaking only basic level conversational English when he started at the Doyle Gardens secondary, he walked out of his school today with top grades.

Under his belt are four 9s, three 8s including one for English language, a 7,6, and A*,Distinction.

You may also want to watch:

He's staying on at the school not only to study Maths, Biology, Chemistry and Further Maths.

When he starts in Year 12 he will take part in the UK Maths Challenge having achieved a gold in Year 11 and coming top in his year group.

Also highlighted by staff are close friends Ayah Derraz and Tyler Tunstall who both started at the school in year 7.

Tyler achieved one 9, five 8s, two 7s and a 6 while Ayah also got one 9, two 8s, two 7s, two 6s, two 5s and a 4 (a solid C under the old system)

The girls put down their success down to "hard work, revising together and quizzing each other every morning whilst walking to school".

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Tenants claim first year at Boxpark Wembley has been ‘a disaster’

Boxpark Wembley in Olympic Way. Picture: Archant

Harlesden-born friends set up crowdfunder to open a free mentoring barber shop for children

Stalie, founder of the Mentor Barber charity, with a client. Picture: Photo51Studios

‘Nothing to indicate an intruder’ after Colindale mum burns to death in Barbados

Murder victim Natalie Crichlow's devastated family launch crowdfunder after the Colindale mum-of-three is doused in petrol and set alight in Barbados. Picture: GoFundMe/PA Wire

Catalyst back-tracks on charging dead grandmother rent on her Willesden home after public outcry

Samantha Ash outside her mum's Willesden property

Mark Warburton’s verdict on home defeat to Swansea City

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

Most Read

Tenants claim first year at Boxpark Wembley has been ‘a disaster’

Boxpark Wembley in Olympic Way. Picture: Archant

Harlesden-born friends set up crowdfunder to open a free mentoring barber shop for children

Stalie, founder of the Mentor Barber charity, with a client. Picture: Photo51Studios

‘Nothing to indicate an intruder’ after Colindale mum burns to death in Barbados

Murder victim Natalie Crichlow's devastated family launch crowdfunder after the Colindale mum-of-three is doused in petrol and set alight in Barbados. Picture: GoFundMe/PA Wire

Catalyst back-tracks on charging dead grandmother rent on her Willesden home after public outcry

Samantha Ash outside her mum's Willesden property

Mark Warburton’s verdict on home defeat to Swansea City

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

Latest from the Kilburn Times

What Swansea boss Steve Cooper had to say about QPR after his side’s 3-1 win

Swansea City manager Steve Cooper. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

Athletics: Miller hoping to make her mark at British trials

Great Britain's Rachel Miller in action

QPR 1 Swansea 3: Four things we learned from first home defeat

QPR striker Jordan Hugill. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

QPR 1 Swansea 3: Player ratings

Ebere Eze of Queens Park Rangers (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

GCSE results 2019: Pupil at Capital City Academy gets top grades after experiencing multiple primary schools

'Top GCSE performer' Ali Asharify with a Capital City Academy teacher.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists