GCSE results 2019: Pupil at Capital City Academy gets top grades after experiencing multiple primary schools

'Top GCSE performer' Ali Asharify with a Capital City Academy teacher. Archant

When Ali Asharify started Capital City Academy he had already attend eight primary schools.

Capital City Academy pupils Ayah Derraz and Tyler Tunstall. Capital City Academy pupils Ayah Derraz and Tyler Tunstall.

The 16-year-old had attended three in his native Iraq, and then five in the UK while his family moved and relocated for work.

Despite speaking only basic level conversational English when he started at the Doyle Gardens secondary, he walked out of his school today with top grades.

Under his belt are four 9s, three 8s including one for English language, a 7,6, and A*,Distinction.

He's staying on at the school not only to study Maths, Biology, Chemistry and Further Maths.

When he starts in Year 12 he will take part in the UK Maths Challenge having achieved a gold in Year 11 and coming top in his year group.

Also highlighted by staff are close friends Ayah Derraz and Tyler Tunstall who both started at the school in year 7.

Tyler achieved one 9, five 8s, two 7s and a 6 while Ayah also got one 9, two 8s, two 7s, two 6s, two 5s and a 4 (a solid C under the old system)

The girls put down their success down to "hard work, revising together and quizzing each other every morning whilst walking to school".