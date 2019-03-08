Search

GCSE results 2019: Barry Gardiner MP praises the "stellar results" and "exceptional teaching" in Brent North

PUBLISHED: 16:30 22 August 2019

Barry Gardiner

Barry Gardiner

Archant

The Brent North MP has praised all students and staff in his constituency for their "stellar results" at GCSE and A-level this year.

As schools across Wembley, Fryent, Kenton, and Kingsbury were buzzing with the nerves and excitement of GCSE pupils this morning, Barry Gardiner congratulated everyone involved.

He said: "Huge congratulations to all the students who produced such stellar results at A Level and GCSE this year.

"It is a tribute both to their hard work and also to the exceptional quality of teaching in our Brent North schools.

None of this happens though without the dedication and support of parents and fmilies who know the value of education and are determined that their children will succeed."

Mr Gardiner added: "They make our community proud."

Ark Elvin Academy saw the biggest improvements with principal Rebecca Curtis saying the school had moved on from being in special measures three years ago thanks to "pupils' hard work and "a brilliant team" of teachers and support staff.

