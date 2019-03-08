GCSE results 2019: 'Significant improvement' at Ark Elvin Academy as grades are 'littered with 9s'

A Wembley school is celebrating a "significant improvement" on last year with many GCSE results "littered with 9s".

Ark Elvin Academy, in Cecil Avenue, was rated special measures three years ago but they have turned a corner with many pupils getting top grades.

Excitement, anticipation and nerves was plain on the student's faces.

But none were as happy as principal Rebecca Curtis and her vice principal Cara Clancy.

Ms Curtis said: "We are absolutely delighted about such a great set of results, so many inspirational sets of grades from children who have just worked so hard and really made fantastic progress."

She said the school, formerly Copland Community School until 2014, was in special measures three years ago. "We are working so hard to change the reputation of the old Copland school, which had a bad reputation. That comes from all the children here. Our pupils here are evidence of the transformation in our school.

"They've done so well to get the top grades in the country."

Ms Clancy added: "We've seen a significant improvement over the last year.

"Thirty three students received more than three top grades. We are littered with nines."

Among those delighted with results were Ubaid Nasir who received four 9s in maths, physics, chemistry and religion , two 7s in French and history, an 8 in biology and 6 in English language and literature. He was quite lost for words. His friend Romell Miller who received 6s and 7s declared their grades "decent".

Kryiyes Mahendra, 16, also received four 9s among his haul of top grades. "This is exactly what I wanted," he said. "I wanted minimum 6 (formally a B) in everything at least and that's what I got."

Philip Gilamador could not speak a word of English when he arrived at the school in year 7, He got a 9 in Polish and 6 and 5 in the two English papers.

He was "really happy" about his 6 in geography. "When I came to England in year 6 I didn't know a word of Englilsh and in year 8 I started to speak fluently.

"When I started here I was really grateful I was put in a class with another Polish person who could help me. We are still good friends."

Alisha Patel received 7,8s and 9s. "I can't believe it. I expected the worst and did my best, this is just amazing."

Her friend Asha Abdirahman, got 9s in English Literature and RE, three 8s, two 7s and a six. "I was not expecting this," she said. "I never expected to get a 9, especially after looking at the boundary sheet. It feels abit wow! I couldn't have got these grades without my teachers."

Ms Curtis added: "A huge thank you to our brilliant team of teachers and support staff here at Elvin."