GCSE results 2019: Brazilian girls among top scorers at Queen's Park Community School

PUBLISHED: 09:25 23 August 2019

GCSE high achievers a Queen's Park Community School clockwise from front: Lola Jempji, Sara Ahmed, Dasharn Dennis, Ali Majathi, Harvey Wilson, Alice Rogerson, Anita Parsons Solomon and Riley Russell. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

GCSE high achievers a Queen's Park Community School clockwise from front: Lola Jempji, Sara Ahmed, Dasharn Dennis, Ali Majathi, Harvey Wilson, Alice Rogerson, Anita Parsons Solomon and Riley Russell. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Jonathan Goldberg

Foreign students at Queen's Park Community School celebrated "remarkable achievements" in their GCSEs.

Top scoring pupils Leila Enoki, Ana Morales, Fernanda Pereira from Queen's Park Community School. Picture: Judith Enright.Top scoring pupils Leila Enoki, Ana Morales, Fernanda Pereira from Queen's Park Community School. Picture: Judith Enright.

Leila Enoki, Ana Morales and Fernanda Pereira arrived in London from Brazil just two years ago and joined the Aylestone Avenue school's EAL programme.

Despite arriving in the UK never having learnt any English, Leila achieved four 9s, three 8s, two 6s, a 5 and an A* and is undecided on what A Levels to take as a result.

Fernanda has achieved an 8, a 7, two 6s, four 5s and an A* distinction. and is staying on at the school to study biology, physics, psychology and maths A-levels.

Ana achieved an 8, an A, two 7s, four 6s, two 5s and A and will study English, psychology and history.

Headteacher Judith Enright said there was "lots of celebrations" at QPCS adding 86.7pc of students achieved a grade 4 or above in English.

Students at QPCS achieved much better than those nationally, she added, with more than one in ten getting top grades 8 or 9 in Maths and/or English.

Harvey Wilson and friend Anisha both got seven 9s, two 8s, and a 7; and Dasharn Dennis got five 9s, three 8s and two 7s.

Amira Ahmed of Queen's Park Community School gets GCSE results. Picture: Jonathan GoldbergAmira Ahmed of Queen's Park Community School gets GCSE results. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Lola Jempji said: "The teachers are so supportive. It's their hard work plus our hard work that has allowed us to excel in all our subjects and we are so grateful."

Ms Enright said: "QPCS students' results are a celebration of the diversity of our community. The staff and students have worked really hard, as Lola said, and that has led to another set of excellent results."

