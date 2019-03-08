GCSE results 2019: 'Phenomenal' pupils at Claremont High School 'smash all previous records'

Claremont HIgh School friends Cori Trillo Campbell, Camahri Bailey, Jude Pilgrim on GCSE results day. Picture: Claremont High School Archant

Kenton pupils smashed GCSE top grades with one breaking his hand two days before the exam started.

No grade damage: Amar Mahmood broke his hand two days before GCSE exams started at Claremont HIgh School. Picture: Claremont High School No grade damage: Amar Mahmood broke his hand two days before GCSE exams started at Claremont HIgh School. Picture: Claremont High School

Pupils at Claremont High School were in a joyous mood this morning having opened their envelopes which revealed their hard work.

One of them Jayshiv Patel, achieved 11 grade 9s and one grade 8.

Christine Morris, associate assistant head, said: "It's incredibly hard to receive a top grade GCSE. "It's widely acknowledged that the new GCSEs are more demanding and challenging than ever before."

She added: "Jayshiv's astounding feat was almost matched by classmates Jonathan Pereira with 12 top grades, and Grace Landgrebe, Diya Patel, Arabella Parmar, Hillary Sith, Jan Pickett and Damini Vekaria, all with at least 10 grade 8 and 9s each."

Claremont High School's Lidia Bejerea. Picture: Claremont High Claremont High School's Lidia Bejerea. Picture: Claremont High

In total, 49 students at the Claremont Avenue school,nearly 20 per cent of the entire year, took top honours, being awarded at least eight grades 7 to 9 (the old A-A**)

Lidia Bejerea, who achieved nine level 7s and above above, said; "I can't believe this! I didn't think they were my results! On a scale of 1-10, I feel at about a 10 at the moment!"

Amar Mahmood, with a brace of level 7s and level 6s, broke his hand two days before the exams started but still managed to exceed his expectations. "It was a nightmare, but they gave me extra time which helped. I'm really happy!" he said.

Head Nicola Hyde-Boughey said the pupils were "just phenomenal".

"Every year, we think we can't ask our students for more and every year they are determined to smash all previous records! I am truly inspired by them," she added.

She said the school was delighted that their outstanding results of last year were equalled and improved in some areas.

Ms Hyde-Boughey, added: "We have fantastically supportive parents and I would like to thank them, as well as our wonderful staff team, for making these results possible."