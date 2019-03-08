Search

GCSE results 2019: Ark Academy consolidates on last year's 'exceptional results'

PUBLISHED: 14:20 22 August 2019

Ark Academy friends 'ecstatic' and 'astounded' as they share results. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Ark Academy friends 'ecstatic' and 'astounded' as they share results. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Archant

A Wembley Park academy consolidated on the 'exceptional results' they also received last year, said its head on GCSE results day.

GCSE joy Shukri Lloyd got six 9s, three 8s and a 7 at Ark Academy in Wembley. Picture: Nathalie RaffrayGCSE joy Shukri Lloyd got six 9s, three 8s and a 7 at Ark Academy in Wembley. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Ark Academy pupils were 'relieved', 'astounded' and 'ecstatic' as friends sat together chatting about their results.

Shukri Lloyd was walking out of the Bridge Road school with her mum when the Brent & Kilburn Times caught up with her.

The 16-year-old received six grade 9, the highest score, three grade 8s, one 7 and a C in additional maths.

"I feel good," she said.

Angel Egbuche got 7,8s and 9s (all As) in her GCSEs at Ark Academy in Wembley. Picture: Nathalie RaffrayAngel Egbuche got 7,8s and 9s (all As) in her GCSEs at Ark Academy in Wembley. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Her mum Khadra added: "I couldn't sleep the last two nights, I couldn't sleep worrying about her."

Shukri is staying on at the school to do A-levels in English Literature, maths and politics. "I want to be a lawyer." she said.

Angel Egbuche scored two 9s, an 8 and five 7s among her results. "I'm happy," she said. "I put in a lot of effort. Every day I made sure I was revising for at least two hours. I'm proud."

Principal Celia Smith said: "We are very pleased. We had a consolidation of what we got last year.

She said 75percent of pupils attained 4 to 9 grades and 50pc "got five strong passes".

"We got exceptional results last year and pretty much got the same this year," she added.

