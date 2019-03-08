Search

Furness Primary School: Union staff members hold half day strike in protest at "bullying management"

PUBLISHED: 18:13 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 18:13 17 July 2019

Furness Primary School. Picture: Jan Neville

Furness Primary School. Picture: Jan Neville

jan nevill

Union members from a primary school in Harlesden are holding a half day strike tomorrow over allegations of "bullying" by the executive head.

Furness Primary School staff are holding a picket outside the premises in Furness Road from 7.30am to 9am.

Executive headteacher Sylvia Libson has been accused of a "bullying management style".

The Times was unable to reach Mrs Libson through the school, but a spokesperson for Furness said an "independent investigation" was under way.

National Education Union (NEU) members said in a statement: "There are 11 different complaints against Mrs Libson and morale is at an all-time low."

The school has agreed to an independent investigation into the complaints but the NEU said it would "continue to strike" until it knew who was investigating.

Lesley Gouldbourne, Brent NEU secretary, said: "The chair of trustees has asked that all complaints are sent to him and they will be forwarded to an independent investigator.

"Members are not convinced it is independent so we are holding a half-day strike in recognition of that."

A former local authority school, Furness formed a multi-academy trust, Excellence in Education, with Oakington Manor Primary School in March 2016.

A spokesperson for Furness said: "The school has agreed to an independent investigation taking place into the grievances made against Mrs Libson and is in the process of setting this up.

"No further comment will be made by the school."

