A-Level results 2019: Two 'extraordinary' Kenton pupils obtain eight A* and A grades between them

Claremont High School pupils Henry Caushi and Kareem Omar achieved 8 A* and A grades at A-level between them. Archant

Two "extraordinary young men" at a Kenton secondary school have obtained eight A* and A grades between them in their A-levels.

Henry Caushi is off to read maths at Cambridge University after getting A* and As in five A-levels.

His friend Kareem Omar obtained two A* and an A grade but completed them in record time - one year.

He is off to Kings College London to study medicine.

Both pupils attended Claremont High School, in Claremont Avenue.

Christine Morris, associate assistant head, said: "It only takes a few moments with Henry Caushi and Kareem Omar to realise that they are extraordinary young men. In the year when fewer top grades have been awarded than at any time in the last 12 years, Henry and Kareem have 8 A* and A grades between them! A bright future awaits them both."

A message on the school website read: "Congratulations to all our year 13 pupils for achieving fantastic A-Level and BTEC results this week."