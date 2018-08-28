Wembley High Technology College is top performer for Progress 8 scores nationally once again

Wembley High Technology College headteacher Amit Hathi.

Wembley High Technology College has been named the joint highest performing school in the country – topping the charts for Progress 8 scores for the second year running.

Wembley High Technology College.

Today (Thursday) the Department for Education (DforE) published secondary school league tables, featuring the results of students sitting GCSEs in English and maths last year.

The tables use raw GCSE results and a raft of data from the DforE to evaluate how well pupils progress in a school since starting in secondary school and sitting their exams – resulting in Progress 8 and Attainment 8 scores.

Progress 8 scores are centred around 0, with most schools within the range of -1 to +1. The data shows how many schools have missed the government’s floor standard of -0.1.

With a Progress 8 Score of +1.9, the value added score of pupils at Wembley High from primary school to GCSE is the joint highest in the country alongside Blackburn’s Tauheedul Islam Girls’ High School.

Headteacher Amit Hathi said: “I would like to congratulate all of our pupils on their incredible successes once again. I know all pupils have worked extremely hard to achieve their GCSE and A-level results last year and they should be incredibly proud of their achievements.

“At Wembley High, we have embedded a culture of excellence and academic success in everything we do and it is at the heart of our mission to transform the life chances for our pupils.

“The school’s motto is ‘achievement for all’ and we truly strive for this and I am particularly proud of the achievement of all groups, including disadvantaged pupils and those with lower prior attainment.

“I would also like to thank our team of committed staff who have worked with great focus and dedication to ensure every child is reaching their full potential.”

Jewish school JFS also scored highly after being named the 49th highest performing school nationally for Progress 8.

Overall performance at end of key stage 4 in 2017 (Progress 8):

‘Well above average’:

Wembley High Technology College: 1.9

JFS: 1.01

Preston Manor School: 0.74

Claremont High School: 0.72

The Crest Academy: 0.51

‘Above average’:

Alperton Community School: 0.47

St Gregory’s Catholic Science College: 0.46

Ark Academy: 0.37

Kingsbury High School: 0.23

‘Average’:

Newman Catholic College: 0.17

Queens Park Community School: 0.16

Convent of Jesus and Mary Language College: 0.08

Capital City Academy: -0.07

‘Well above average’:

The Village School: -1.35

Woodfield School: -1.43

No data is available for independent schools or schools which did not have pupils sit GCSEs this year.