Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Wembley High Technology College is top performer for Progress 8 scores nationally once again

PUBLISHED: 11:46 24 January 2019

Wembley High Technology College headteacher Amit Hathi. Photo by Wembley High Technology College

Wembley High Technology College headteacher Amit Hathi. Photo by Wembley High Technology College

Archant

Wembley High Technology College has been named the joint highest performing school in the country – topping the charts for Progress 8 scores for the second year running.

Wembley High Technology College. Photo by GoogleWembley High Technology College. Photo by Google

Today (Thursday) the Department for Education (DforE) published secondary school league tables, featuring the results of students sitting GCSEs in English and maths last year.

The tables use raw GCSE results and a raft of data from the DforE to evaluate how well pupils progress in a school since starting in secondary school and sitting their exams – resulting in Progress 8 and Attainment 8 scores.

Progress 8 scores are centred around 0, with most schools within the range of -1 to +1. The data shows how many schools have missed the government’s floor standard of -0.1.

With a Progress 8 Score of +1.9, the value added score of pupils at Wembley High from primary school to GCSE is the joint highest in the country alongside Blackburn’s Tauheedul Islam Girls’ High School.

Headteacher Amit Hathi said: “I would like to congratulate all of our pupils on their incredible successes once again. I know all pupils have worked extremely hard to achieve their GCSE and A-level results last year and they should be incredibly proud of their achievements.

“At Wembley High, we have embedded a culture of excellence and academic success in everything we do and it is at the heart of our mission to transform the life chances for our pupils.

“The school’s motto is ‘achievement for all’ and we truly strive for this and I am particularly proud of the achievement of all groups, including disadvantaged pupils and those with lower prior attainment.

“I would also like to thank our team of committed staff who have worked with great focus and dedication to ensure every child is reaching their full potential.”

Jewish school JFS also scored highly after being named the 49th highest performing school nationally for Progress 8.

Overall performance at end of key stage 4 in 2017 (Progress 8):

‘Well above average’:

Wembley High Technology College: 1.9

JFS: 1.01

Preston Manor School: 0.74

Claremont High School: 0.72

The Crest Academy: 0.51

‘Above average’:

Alperton Community School: 0.47

St Gregory’s Catholic Science College: 0.46

Ark Academy: 0.37

Kingsbury High School: 0.23

‘Average’:

Newman Catholic College: 0.17

Queens Park Community School: 0.16

Convent of Jesus and Mary Language College: 0.08

Capital City Academy: -0.07

‘Well above average’:

The Village School: -1.35

Woodfield School: -1.43

No data is available for independent schools or schools which did not have pupils sit GCSEs this year.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

England’s Raheem Sterling asks Brent Council to let him save his childhood community centre in Stonebridge

Raheem Sterling . Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire

Jaden Moodie killing: Wembley man charged with Waltham Forest teen’s murder

A Wembley man has been arrested and charged with murder over Jaden Moodie's death. Picture: Met Police

Reformed drug dealer from Queen’s Park turns his life around and hopes to inspire others

Bradley Laurencin who has turned his life around

Man in his 60s pulled from canal in Stonebridge

Man's body pulled from canal in Stonebridge. Photo: Met Police

Man found guilty over Neasden stabbings as police say victims lucky to be alive

Aaron Sinclair.

Most Read

England’s Raheem Sterling asks Brent Council to let him save his childhood community centre in Stonebridge

#includeImage($article, 225)

Jaden Moodie killing: Wembley man charged with Waltham Forest teen’s murder

#includeImage($article, 225)

Reformed drug dealer from Queen’s Park turns his life around and hopes to inspire others

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man in his 60s pulled from canal in Stonebridge

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man found guilty over Neasden stabbings as police say victims lucky to be alive

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Kilburn Times

QPR recall Wheeler from Portsmouth loan

Loftus Road, the home of Queens Park Rangers (pic: Nigel French/PA)

Harrow hope to successfully tame Dragons as Baker aims to get back to winning ways

Harrow manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Wembley High Technology College is top performer for Progress 8 scores nationally once again

Wembley High Technology College headteacher Amit Hathi. Photo by Wembley High Technology College

Village School academisation plans on track despite investigations at partner school

Governors have voted for the Village School to form a multi-academy trust with Woodfield School in the face of regular inductrial action by staff members. Photo by Brent NEU

Washington Wizards Green believes London game can kickstart play-off push

Washington Wizards' Jeff Green walks off after the NBA London Game 2019 at the O2 Arena (Pic: Simon Cooper/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists