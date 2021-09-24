Published: 1:53 PM September 24, 2021

Dawn Butler MP visited Newfield Primary School for her first face-to-face chat since the pandemic started

Staff and pupils at a Harlesden primary were "delighted" to have their first face to face chat with their MP since the pandemic started.

Dawn Butler MP attended Newfield Primary School today (September 24) for their Macmillan Coffee morning.

Dawn Butler MP with Newfield Primary School head Sarah Bolt

Parents and pupils had baked and bought an array of cakes to raise money to fight cancer.

The MP had previously met with pupils via Teams, but she was able to meet the pupils in person and enjoy a guided tour of the school in Longstone Avenue.

Sarah Bolt, headteacher said: "After a long period of having no parents or visitors being welcomed into schools, this was a wonderful opportunity for the school community to come together."

Dawn Butler MP joined Newfield Primary School's Macmillan Coffee Morning

She added: "We are so grateful that Dawn was able to visit Newfield as the children are learning about British values and democracy.

"I was able to share with her the amazing collaborative work between all Harlesden schools during lockdown and our intention to keep working together to achieve the best outcomes for our children.

"Our pupils and parents were delighted to meet Dawn over coffee and cake raising money for a very deserving cause."