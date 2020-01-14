Search

Bishop of London guest of honour as primary school in Harlesden opens new hall

PUBLISHED: 12:06 14 January 2020

Bishop of London Sarah Mullally with John Keble primary pupils in Harlesden. Picture: Diocese of London

Bishop of London Sarah Mullally with John Keble primary pupils in Harlesden. Picture: Diocese of London

The Bishop of London dropped in on a Harlesden primary school to celebrate the opening of its new hall.

Bishop of London Sarah Mullally holds a special service in John Keble primary's new hall. Picture: Diocese of LondonBishop of London Sarah Mullally holds a special service in John Keble primary's new hall. Picture: Diocese of London

Rt Revd and Rr Hon Dame Sarah Mullally DBE joined pupils and staff at John Keble CofE Primary School, in Crownhill Road, along with members of All Souls Parish Church, St Matthews Church and community groups for the big day on January 8.

Named Keble Hall, the new facility has opened following six months of renovations of a derelict building in the school's playground.

After receiving planning permission, the school fitted a new roof and interior to prepare it for use by the pupils and the local community.

Revd Sarah, said it was a "real privilege" to meet pupils and staff and attend event, adding: "This wonderful facility will provide a new space for students and members of local congregations to spend time with and learn from each other on a regular basis. This strong connection between the local churches and school is a great example of how community organisations can support and work with one another to everyone's benefit. The more we do to improve inter-generational friendship and understanding, the happier and more cohesive our societies will be."

The new hall offers a versatile space which will be used for sports classes and whole-school collective worship, as well as extra-curricular activities such as drama productions.

It will host the weekly Wednesday mass service, which is open to the wider community.

"We're very fortunate at John Keble to enjoy a close relationship with our local parish churches and community, who play an invaluable role in our students' development," said Catherine Allard, headteacher.

"Keble Hall will provide a great new space for students to continue developing these important relationships in a fun environment as they learn to be good neighbours and members of our local community.

"It will be fantastic to see students and residents of all generations joining together each week with prayer and music.

"We're immensely grateful for the support of our local churches, All Souls Harlesden and St Matthew's, Willesden, and delighted that Keble Hall will help to strengthen our connection for years to come."

