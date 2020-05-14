Coronavirus: Police #ProjectSmilesBrent sees children draw hundreds of pictures in support of key workers

Pupils take part in #ProjectSmileBrent. Picture: courtesy of Brent Police Archant

Children across Brent have brought smiles to police and other key workers with their bright and quirky designs.

Brent & Harrow borough commander Roy Smith came up with the idea of #ProjectSmilesforBrent as a way of engaging with primary school pupils during lockdown.

The aim of the project was to acknowledge, recognise and appreciate all the key workers in the community and bring a smile to their face and words of encouragement.

Pupils have risen to the challenge with bright, comical creations which the police are tweeting and posting on station walls.

BCU Commander Smith said: “This has been a positive message for our community and the children seem to have thoroughly enjoyed participating in the project.

“It truly has brought a smile to everyone and it’s great to see such positive interaction and engagement – especially during such unusual and challenging circumstances”.

PC Rose Shepherd, from the Brent Police Youth Team, liaised with schools which have remained open for the children of key workers.

“The children have responded magnificently astounding both teachers and schools officers with their creativity and beautiful drawings,” she said.

“Such has been the response from schools with numerous pictures, we are tweeting a few drawings each day.

“The Met Transformation Team working with the Schools Team will be incorporating some of the pictures into our police officers daily briefing slides for Police Officers.

“We have also posted some on the walls at the police station.”

Sally Newing, headteacher at Mount Stewart Junior School, said: “Project Smile has been a nice thing for the children to do. It’s important we support our police community even if it’s small drawings, comical drawings - it’s providing a lift. It can be a really hard time for those people working in hard circumstances and children’s pictures can invoke a smile.

Their ‘Go away Mr Covid’ made many police members laugh. Children have that gift; they say what they see in a comical way.”

Rose Ashton, executive head of Leopold Primary School, said: “Many of our pupils participated and submitted vibrant art work with tremendous effort, which truly shows how well our community support one another. We were pleased to hear that our pupil artwork was uploaded on to Brent Police Twitter page, among with others neighbouring schools who also participated. We hope our school’s contribution to this campaign have truly put a smile on our amazing Key Workers.”

