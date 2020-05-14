Search

Coronavirus: Police #ProjectSmilesBrent sees children draw hundreds of pictures in support of key workers

PUBLISHED: 18:12 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 18:23 14 May 2020

Pupils take part in #ProjectSmileBrent. Picture: courtesy of Brent Police

Archant

Children across Brent have brought smiles to police and other key workers with their bright and quirky designs.

Brent & Harrow borough commander Roy Smith came up with the idea of #ProjectSmilesforBrent as a way of engaging with primary school pupils during lockdown.

The aim of the project was to acknowledge, recognise and appreciate all the key workers in the community and bring a smile to their face and words of encouragement.

Pupils have risen to the challenge with bright, comical creations which the police are tweeting and posting on station walls.

BCU Commander Smith said: “This has been a positive message for our community and the children seem to have thoroughly enjoyed participating in the project.

“It truly has brought a smile to everyone and it’s great to see such positive interaction and engagement – especially during such unusual and challenging circumstances”.

PC Rose Shepherd, from the Brent Police Youth Team, liaised with schools which have remained open for the children of key workers.

“The children have responded magnificently astounding both teachers and schools officers with their creativity and beautiful drawings,” she said.

“Such has been the response from schools with numerous pictures, we are tweeting a few drawings each day.

“The Met Transformation Team working with the Schools Team will be incorporating some of the pictures into our police officers daily briefing slides for Police Officers.

“We have also posted some on the walls at the police station.”

Sally Newing, headteacher at Mount Stewart Junior School, said: “Project Smile has been a nice thing for the children to do. It’s important we support our police community even if it’s small drawings, comical drawings - it’s providing a lift. It can be a really hard time for those people working in hard circumstances and children’s pictures can invoke a smile.

Their ‘Go away Mr Covid’ made many police members laugh. Children have that gift; they say what they see in a comical way.”

Rose Ashton, executive head of Leopold Primary School, said: “Many of our pupils participated and submitted vibrant art work with tremendous effort, which truly shows how well our community support one another. We were pleased to hear that our pupil artwork was uploaded on to Brent Police Twitter page, among with others neighbouring schools who also participated. We hope our school’s contribution to this campaign have truly put a smile on our amazing Key Workers.”

Topic Tags:

Coronavirus: Duran Duran frontman Simon Le Bon supports Northwick Park Hospital fundraiser

Simon Le Bon, Duran Duran frontman. Picture: David Mirzoeff/PA

Yellow box junction in Wembley is ‘money earner’ for Brent Council says stung motorist

Lorraine Jiminez delivering her penalty fine to Brent offices where the council's letter says Sheffield.

Families must wait 14 years for a council home in Brent, according to data

It's a 14 year wait for a council property in Brent. Picture: Pixabay

Coronavirus: Dawn Butler calls Prime Minster ‘reckless’ and ‘irresponsible’ in handling of the pandemic

Dawn Butler MP is continuing to support Brent businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus: Brent has highest number of Covid-19 related deaths in the capital

NHS staff are working around the clock to battle the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

