Kenton teacher encouraging GCSE pupils to thank staff when they pick up their results

PUBLISHED: 15:31 21 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:31 21 August 2019

Shaline Patel, of Claremont High School, part of a campaign reminding GCSE pupils to thank their teachers.

Archant

A teacher at a Kenton secondary school is encouraging GCSE pupils to say thank you to staff who have supported them over the year when they pick up their results tomorrow.

Shalina Patel, from Claremont High School Academy, in Claremont Avenue, is supporting the Get Into Teaching campaign, which highlights the difference good teachers can make.

Students spend around 35 hours a week at school in the company of their teachers.

Yet they don't always get the recognition they deserve for their role in helping to shape the lives of young people.

Ms Patel said: "Witnessing students reach their potential, whether it's through a small achievement in one lesson or the culmination of all their hard work on results day, is one of the most rewarding elements of being a teacher.

"As a teacher you don't expect praise when you are working every day with students - you just aim to do the very best job you can.

"However, when they do take a moment to thank you, it reminds you of the part you've played in helping to shape their lives, which is a hugely rewarding feeling. I would encourage others to say 'thank you' - it will stay with them for years to come."

Anyone can take the time to say thanks to a teacher that helped them, or their child succeed, using the hashtag #ThankATeacher.

