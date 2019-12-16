Search

Chalkhill Primary pupils celebrate science award with successful science fair

PUBLISHED: 16:29 16 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:44 16 December 2019

Mayor of Brent Cllr Ernest Ezeajughi visits Chalkhill primary pupils. Picture: Martin Francis

Archant

A Wembley primary school held a very special science fair this month.

Chalkhill Primary staff, in Barnhill Road, invited children and parents from other local schools and dignitaries including the mayor of Brent Cllr Ernest Ezeajughi to the event on December 3.

The school has been recently recognised with the PSOM Outreach award which marked its "outstanding" science provision and Chalkhill's acting headteacher Sandra To said the fair on November 28 saw a "buzz" around the premises.

You may also want to watch:

She added: "Over the past few weeks, the children and staff have been working tirelessly to create a range of science boards, showcasing their learning in class as well as their exceptional knowledge of scientific theory and process.

Ms To continued: "Throughout the day, children presented their science boards to children, parents, pupils from other schools, and even the mayor of Brent. The event was a huge success."

At the event, pupils showed off their best science experiments and even got Cllr Ezeajughi involved.

The mayor told them he had a background in biology.

