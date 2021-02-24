Feed Me Good life skills project launched at Wembley primary school

Published: 2:52 PM February 24, 2021

Feed Me Good staff Kalita Wood, Nureen Glaves and Hermina Heder cooked meals at Chalkhill Primary School over half term - Credit: Martin Francis

Pupils at a Wembley primary school are the first to try out a Harlesden organisation's new education project.

Chalkhill Primary School pupils have started a six-week programme with Feed Me Good, a community interest company.

Feed Me Good's new children’s programme in Brent started on February 10, funded by L&Q housing association.

The project's first take over will be of Year 4 and Year 5's PSHE lessons at the Barnhill Road school.

Chalkhill Primary School pupils Wildan, Warren and Wilain enjoyed Feed Me Good's lunches - Credit: Martin Francis

The programme aims to educate children and build a solid base of basic knowledge and life skills, covering topics such as positive mindset, food and nutrition, sustainability, money management and employability skills for future workplace success.

Over half-term, Feed Me Good's staff also cooked 60 hot meals a day onsite to give to pupils and families, with takeaway boxes including a recipe card.

Nureen Glaves, chief executive of Feed Me Good, said: "It was such an incredible week, my team Kelita Wood, Hermina Heder and youth volunteer Hubert and Chalkhill staff were amazing, we are truly blessed to be able to serve our community in the time of need.

"All the meals were vegetarian with an added fish cake, we wanted to ensure all the meals were nutritionally balanced and as part of the children five-a-day.

"We will definitely be doing this again and to see so many happy faces from children to their parents and beyond was truly why we wanted to do the ChEP programme."

One Chalkhill parent said her children particularly enjoyed a chocolate bean cake, beans lasagna and fish cakes, adding: "Thank you so much for the lunches this week. Dmytro and Bohdan enjoyed it so much, some dishes they asked me to cook at home."

The company is in talks with Leopold Primary School to offer the same educational programme alongside a weekly evening class for parents to learn more about food and nutrition, money management and employability skills.

In October, Feed Me Good was awarded £31,197 from the National Lottery to continue its work during the global pandemic when many individuals are feeling isolated and living in uncertainty.

It used the funding to launch an online Feed Me Lifeskills programme across London, teaching individuals all about healthy eating for BAME and low-income communities, providing knowledge on food, nutrition and sustainable practices.

