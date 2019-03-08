A-Level results 2019: Capital City Academy students achieve 'higher grades' than last year

Capital City Academy A-Level success: Antonio Caragheorghe, Denisa Lasku, Hrithik Carsane and Asha Abdillaahi jump for joy. Picture: Picture: Jonathan Goldberg Jonathan Goldberg

Capital City Academy have had a record year according to its headteacher with pupils achieving higher A-Level grades.

L-R: Hrithik Carsane, Denisa Lasku and Antonio Caragheorghe get their A-Level results at Capital City Academy. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg L-R: Hrithik Carsane, Denisa Lasku and Antonio Caragheorghe get their A-Level results at Capital City Academy. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Pupils were in high spirits at the school in Doyle Gardens after picking up their results this morning.

Students excelled in Btec subjects and 69 percent of A-Level pupils achieved between A* and C, with 10pc of that cohort getting A* and A.

Marianne Jeanes, principal, said"We are again so proud to celebrate with our wonderful Y13 students as they head off to university with many this year choosing to study pharmacy, computer science and nursing.

"It was particularly impressive that 70pc of [BTEC] grades were at Distinction or Distinction*, the very highest grades.

Hrithik and Antonio are off to Queen Mary University with their clutch of great A-Levels. Picture: Capital City Academy Hrithik and Antonio are off to Queen Mary University with their clutch of great A-Levels. Picture: Capital City Academy

"This puts Capital City Academy in the top 10pc of providers nationally - a great

achievement.

She added: "Our A-level students achieved higher grades than last year with almost 70pc obtaining A*-C grades and English results in the top 10pc nationally."

Denisa Lasku achieved A in English Language & Literature, an A in aths and B in History.

Starting at Capital City in Year 7 Denisa has been busy between studies volunteering as a lunchtime leader, a member of the student parliament and she has also enjoyed taking part in the school productions and debating club. She said she was "delighted" with her results and is off to the University of Southampton to study Marketing.

She is especially looking forward to her placement year where she hopes to study abroad.

Antonio Caragheorghe moved with his family from Romania to the UK and started his school experience in Year 8 with very basic conversational English.

He formed a strong friendship with Hrithik Carsane and now the two friends are off Queen Mary University London.

Hrithik achieved an A in economics, A in maths and B in further maths and will study Mathematics, Statistics and Financial Economics with a year abroad and Antonio got an A in maths, B in further maths and c in Physics and will study computer science with an industry placement.

Nejma Osman and Sumeya Harare both achieved Distinction*, Distinction, Distinction in their BTEC Extended Diploma in Health & Social Care.

Sumeya is off to study science while Nejma will enter the world of midwifery.

Ms Jeanes added:"Well done to all of our students and thank you to all staff."