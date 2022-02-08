Wembley pupils become Eco Leaders

Wembley's Preston Manor School has been working on projects to improve the environment and encourage sustainability - Credit: Preston Manor School

Pupils in Brent have been working hard to help make their school and community more environmentally friendly.

Preston Manor School in Wembley was visited by Brent councillors Krupa Sheth and Thomas Stephen on February 1 to celebrate various environmental projects set up by students.

Eco leaders, a leadership group made up of Preston Manor pupils, set up a project called Eco Manor last year to help raise awareness of environmental issues on Earth Day (April 22).

The group is now working with transnational environmental company Veoila to make positive environmental changes to their community and school.

One project late last year saw a group of year 12 students enter Veolia's Sustainable School's Competition.

The contest asked pupils to choose an environmental problem facing their school or local community and describe how they would tackle it.

Preston Manor sixth form college students submitted a video pitching their idea.

Though they did not win the top prize of £300 of kick-starter funding, the group was awarded a runner-up prize of wildflowers and expert guidance to grow their own bee garden.

Cllr Krupa Sheth, portfolio holder for environment, praised the students for their idea.

The councillor added: "It’s very encouraging to see the enthusiasm of young people, and to hear their innovative ways of helping us on our collective journey to reach zero carbon emissions by 2030.”

A second project involved year 9 students who worked with Veolia mentors in a 12-week programme.

The group made a video showcasing their plans to reduce the single use of plastics at their school by promoting reusable bottles.

They were awarded funding from Veolia which will be used to buy reusable bottles with school designs created by students.

On their visit, councillors and students discussed how they could increase the reach of their projects beyond their school, helping the wider Brent community.

Gisela Endres, senior contract manager at Veolia Brent, said: “I’m hopeful for the future of Brent, and, through Veolia’s ongoing support for schools, we hope to inspire a long-term passion for sustainability and empower future generations.”