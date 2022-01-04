CEO at The Rise Partnership Trust, formerly Brent Specialist Academy Trust and executive headteacher, Jayne Jardine was awarded an MBE in the New Year Honours list 2022 - Credit: Jayne Jardine

A Brent headteacher with 30 years worth of experience in education has been appointed MBE in the New Year Honours List 2022.

CEO and executive headteacher at The Rise Partnership Trust, formerly Brent Specialist Academy Trust, Jayne Jardine was awarded the honour for services to education and SEND.

Jayne has spent her career in education working in primary, secondary and all age schools within the maintained and independent sectors.

She is currently growing a multi academy trust working across two outstanding schools which include Manor School in Brent and The Avenue in east London.

Jayne said: "It is a real honour to be made a Member of the British Empire for services to education and SEND, a sector and specialism that I have cared deeply about for over 30 years.

"While I am accepting this award as an individual, my work would not be possible without the support of our trust’s incredibly dedicated team, from governors and trustees, to therapists, teachers, class room support staff, and everyone else who plays such an integral role to the phenomenal provision our trust offers our pupils and their families."

The educator has often found her self working with schools where rapid change and improvement is required. She has successfully led her schools to be rated outstanding by Ofsted.

Jayne is also a lead Ofsted inspector, and works with schools as an independent school improvement adviser.

Her areas of specialism include special educational needs, autism, assessment, leadership and management, and governance.

She added: "We truly believe in our vision championing unique potential, which is at the core of everything we do as a trust and as individuals at all levels, and is something I personally think we could, and should, all be doing."

Jennifer Ogole, who formed BANG Edutainment, was awarded an OBE in the list announced on January 1 for services to young people.

She is joined on the roll of honour by Jason Swettenham, Stephen Chamberlain, and Rajesh Makwana.