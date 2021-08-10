A Level Results 2021 Live: Brent results as they come in

Published: 8:28 AM August 10, 2021

Sixth form pupils will have opened their A Level results this morning with some students knowing their grades and others hoping for good ones.

For the second year in a row, pupils around Brent & Kilburn have not been able to sit physical exams and will instead be awarded grades calculated based on teacher assessments.

GCSEs, AS and A-levels grades have been assessed by teachers using evidence like mock exams, in-class tests, essays and coursework.

Ofqual interim chief regulator Simon Lebus told the BBC that the watchdog wanted to create a system where every student was given a fair chance to show what they can do.

“I’m very confident that, when they get their grades on Tuesday and Thursday this week, they’ll be able to feel satisfied that that’s happened,” he said.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Lebus said there have been three stages of checks to ensure students can feel they have been “fairly treated”, including Ofqual checking the policies that schools have for awarding grades and exam boards looking over them.

Asked why this system may see slightly more generous grading than a normal exam year, he said: “I think a good way to think of it is exams are a bit like a snapshot, a photograph – you capture an instant, it’s a form of sampling – whereas teacher assessment, it allows teachers to observe student performance over a much longer period, in a rather more complex way, taking into account lots of different pieces of work and arriving at a holistic judgment.

“I think, from that point of view, we can feel satisfied that it’s likely to give a much more accurate and substantial reflection of what their students are capable of achieving.”

We're expecting the stellar results to come thick and fast so feel free to let us know how you or your loved ones have done!

Send your success stories and celebratory photographs to nathalie.raffray@archant.co.uk