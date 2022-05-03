Brent: 90-place Little Tigers nursery opens in Park Royal

The Little Tigers nursery - Credit: Little Tigers

A nursery has opened in Park Royal, boasting 90 places and a large play garden.

Little Nursery Group has announced this, its fourth location, alongside a five-year expansion plan with £750,000 funding from Santander.

Little Tigers Day Nursery and Preschool, as it is called, will serve Regency Heights residential development.

The business is working toward building a portfolio of up to 15 nurseries over the next five years in south England and London.

Chris Holmes, chief executive of Little Nursery Group said: “Since switching our banking to Santander UK last year, the team has been genuinely interested in providing us with the resources to grow and has been supportive and informative as we have developed our business strategy.

“Our improved repayment profile gives us the opportunity to grow in line with our ambitious plans with Santander UK’s support.”

The new building from above - Credit: Little Tigers

Olivia Moorby, relationship director at Santander UK, added: “We are delighted to support Little Nursery Group’s expansion by providing funding toward the opening of its new Little Tigers nursery in London, and with a bespoke package of working capital solutions to maximise its liquidity.”