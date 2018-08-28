Search

Brondesbury Park pupils emerge as champions of Brent Primary School Swimming Gala

PUBLISHED: 13:26 31 January 2019

Children from across the borough took part in Brent's Primary School Swimming Gala

Children from across the borough took part in Brent's Primary School Swimming Gala

Archant

A Brondesbury Park junior school made a big splash becoming the new champions of a borough-wide swimming competition.

Some 107 pupils from seven schools took part in the Brent Primary School Swimming Gala at the Willesden Sports Centre last week.

The event took place for the first time in four years thanks to sponsorship from 1Life and support from Brent Sports Partnership.

Swimmers from Malorees Junior School, in Christchurch Avenue, emerged as champions after keenly contesting front crawl, breast-stroke, relay and medley boys and girls races.

Children from Byron Court, Princess Frederica,Islamia, Uxendon Manor, Salusbury and John Keble primary schools also enjoyed the gala, which already has sponsorship commitment from 1Life for next year.

The government has put a focus on swimming, asking schools to provide figures for primary school leavers who are able to swim 25 metres unaided.

Event organiser Mike Cleary, Malorees health & well-being lead, said: “The children had a fantastic time, cheered on by some noisy parents!

“Swimming is a fantastic exercise and we’d love to have even more schools sign-up to enjoy the experience next year.”

