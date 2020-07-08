Search

Colourful mural and remote learning programme put a Wembley primary school on the map

PUBLISHED: 15:15 08 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:15 08 July 2020

Preston Park Primary school pupils delighted with new mural. Picture: Cllr Ketan Sheth

A Wembley primary school commissioned a bold mural during lockdown while its remote teaching curriculum has reached 9,500 children across the world.

Preston Park Primary School, in College Road, connected with MurWalls on social media during Covid lockdown to work on a project to brighten up the playground and pupils education.

Vulnerable youngsters and children of key workers have attended the school while their friends were learning remotely at home.

Head Georgina Nutton said “looked for opportunities” during the enforced closure of classes. “We wanted to redecorate our school, we had just secured new doors and windows and it now looks like a new building,” she added.

“The environment is so important for our children.

“Volunteers painted the walls inside the school and we contacted Murwalls for the murals.

“We wanted to give the children coming back something to talk about and something to enhance their minds.”

Pupils helped with the designs and came up with lyrics to go on the mural.

Ms Nutton added: “Seeing the children’s faces light up when they returned to school was a precious moment.”

Vanessa, 8, said: “The murals are beautiful. The colours make me feel happy and excited.

“When I look at the light bulb it makes me think to believe in myself and never give up.”

Elizabeth, 10, added: “The football wall tells me that girls can play football and girls can do anything that boys can do and the Edison wall makes you feel you can achieve your dream.”

Reception and Year 6 pupils returned to school last month following government directives.

Those at home have been following a curriculum which has been downloaded by more than 9,000 people across the globe from countries including Russia, Mexico, Brazil and Egypt.

“I’m blown away,” said Ms Nutton, who took her first headship role at the school in 2016. “People from all over the world have been accessing it. It’s a real credit to the work our staff has done.

“It’s wonderful to think we can support people during lockdown. Parents are saying they are happy with what we are doing.

“We are not exclusive, we are inclusive. We want to support all children, not just our children.”

Topic Tags:

